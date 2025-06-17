Amazon Prime Day 2025 Rumors Are True—4-Day Mega Sale Set for July 8 to 11 And It's the Longest Ever

Amazon officially announced that Prime Day 2025 will take place from July 8 to 11, the longest Prime Day ever in the company's history. This four-day mega event is not what the shoppers expected to see since the usual only lasts for 48 hours.

The Seattle firm might have done this in honor of the 10th anniversary of Prime Day, but it could also mean that it's an effort to combat shifting consumer behavior.

Get Ready For Four-Day Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

According to the company's blog post, Prime Day 2025 gets underway Tuesday, July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, just after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It will take place through Friday, July 11, just before the weekend kicks off.

If past practice holds, the top deals will start rolling out as soon as the opening bell rings, so set your calendars and make your wish lists early.

Do You Need a Prime Membership to Shop the Deals?

Yes, you need Prime membership on the best deals. Although some bargains will be accessible to every consumer, most Prime Day promotions are reserved for Amazon Prime members. In addition to savings, Prime membership also features:

Free two-day shipping

Free returns

Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading access

Exclusive food ordering benefits through Grubhub+

If you're not already a member, you can join for a free 30-day trial and cancel after Prime Day is over, ideal for short-term Amazon shoppers.

Why Is Amazon Stretching Prime Day to Four Days?

Although Amazon hasn't released official explanations for the expansion, analysts propose a combination of anniversary celebrations and sales tactics. During a tough retail environment, stretching Prime Day provides Amazon more time for inventory clearing and an opportunity to capture several shopper groups.

Extending it to four days will also be an avenue to pilot weeklong mega sales structures such as rival events by Walmart and Target.

It also implies shoppers can spend more time grabbing lightning deals and temporary discounts without the frenzy of a two-day buying window.

What Kind of Deals Can Buyers Anticipate?

While specific discounts have not been announced yet, looking back at past Prime Days, you can anticipate deep discounts on the following, according to USA Today:

Amazon Devices (Echo, Kindle, Fire TV)

Laptops, tablets, and tech gadgets

Smart home appliances and devices

Beauty and wellness products

Fashion, shoes, and accessories

Back-to-school supplies

Amazon may include deals with free trials or membership, particularly with services like Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited.

How to Maximize Prime Day 2025 Savings

These tips will help you maximize your savings while shopping on Amazon. Of course, you have to be a Prime member to make the most out of it.

Make a wish list ahead of time to monitor price drops. Get the Amazon app for on-the-go alerts. Use Alexa to get early access to exclusive deals. Check Lightning Deals frequently because they sell out fast.

Originally published on Tech Times