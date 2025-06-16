Meta Threads Tests a Spoiler-Free Way to Enjoy Movies, Series Discussions on the Platform

Meta is known for cooking up massive features on Threads and its other platforms for users, and a new feature is now being tested that will let discussions on the platform be spoiler-free.

This means that the feature will keep discussions on movies and TV series on the platform free from spoilers for users.

Meta Threads Tests a Spoiler-Free Feature

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced in his latest post on the platform that Threads is getting a new feature that is under testing as of writing. This new feature is offering a way to keep the feed "spoiler-free," and what it does is blur the said leaked content to help others avoid unwarranted disclosure.

First, since this feature is currently under testing, it means that not all posts on the platform would be blurred to keep the spoilers away. In addition, only an unspecified number of users are part of this program.

That being said, Mosseri revealed that this will be available for users who are posting content on the platform as they would be the ones who need to mark what they say as a "spoiler" to blur it.

Spoiler-Free Movies, Series Discussions Coming

Through this, Threads will bring the responsibility of keeping the platform spoiler-free to its users, and those who want to partake in a spoiler-encouraged discussion may tap on the blur to reveal the words hidden behind it.

The spoiler may be anything users talk about online, from movies to series discussions, as well as gaming, novels, or other types of topics. Moreover, users may also blur images apart from text.

Meta's Latest Features For Threads

Threads may be a newcomer in the social media world, but Meta did not disappoint with the many features that arrived on the platform that offer significant experiences. It recently gave the platform a dedicated "Media tab," which brings all of the uploaded media content by a user under one place, making it easier for users to browse a specific profile's posts.

Recently, Meta also gave Threads users a chance to personalize their social media experiences, particularly as it gave them more control over their profiles and how other people would interact with them.

Some of the features introduced here were the ability to limit spam from flooding their feeds, barring trolls from replying to their posts, as well as adding topics to bio to better find like-minded individuals.

Originally published on Tech Times