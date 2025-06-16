Trump Mobile Is Donald Trump Jr.'s Latest Tech Venture Featuring a Smartphone, Wireless Plan

There is no shortage of business ventures from the Trump family, including real estate and cryptocurrency, but now they are venturing into the telecommunications industry with Trump Mobile.

The new venture was announced by Donald Trump Jr., the son of the President of the United States, who unveiled the cellular brand's two products: its smartphone and a wireless plan.

Trump Mobile Is Donald Trump Jr.'s New Venture

Trump Jr. announced earlier today that they are launching a new cellular brand that goes by the name "Trump Mobile," and this new business would be led by his brother, Eric. Trump Mobile focuses on offering a service for people "who have been underserved," particularly in the telco industry.

The new cellular brand promises to give Americans "true value" for what they pay for.

That being said, Trump Mobile is a white-label plan, as per Engadget, as it is built on top of an existing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Liberty Mobile, a low-cost carrier and service provider.

Trump Mobile Smartphone, Wireless Plan

There are only two products announced by Trump Mobile, starting with wireless plan called "The 47 Plan," which may be a nod to Donald J. Trump being the United States' 47th President. This will offer unlimited data to users but would throttle speeds upon reaching the first 20GB per month. It will be available for $47.45 monthly.

On the other hand, Trump Mobile will also offer a smartphone called the "T1," which would be made in America.

The Trump Family's Business Ventures

The Trump family has given significant focus on the world of technology that started when the current President was kicked off social media platforms. While it started with a blog site, Trump eventually launched the Truth Social platform that became a full-fledged social media platform like Twitter, offering features like live TV streaming and more.

Last year, as Trump was still in the running for the presidency, he and his sons claimed that they were working on a cryptocurrency and decentralized currency platform. This later became known as World Liberty Financial, which has since launched its platform and coin, and partnered with massive names in the industry, including Justin Sun.

All of these business ventures from the President and his family center on "making America great again," and have claimed multiple times that they aspire to improve life in the United States for its people.

Originally published on Tech Times