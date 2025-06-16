Leonard Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies, Has Passed Away at 92

Leonard Lauder, the Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies, has passed away at the age of 92.

Lauder was the son of Estée and Joseph H. Lauder, who are the founders of what eventually became The Estée Lauder Companies. He and his brother Ronald are the sole heirs of their parents.

According to a statement released by The Estée Lauder Companies, he passed away surrounded by family.

Leonard Lauder's Son Shares Statement

As part of the statement released by the company, Lauder's son, William, commented on the death of his father and the legacy he left behind. William is likewise the Chairman of the Board of Estée Lauder Companies.

"Throughout his life, my father worked tirelessly to build and transform the beauty industry, pioneering many of the innovations, trends, and best practices that are foundational to the industry today," William said in his statement.

"His warmth and thoughtfulness made an imprint on our company, the industry, and, of course, our family," he added. "Together with my family, The Estée Lauder Companies, and the countless people he touched, we celebrate his extraordinary life."

A Cosmetics Industry Icon in His Own Right

While he definitely had big shoes to fill, Leonard Lauder was an icon of his own in the cosmetics industry.

He joined his parents' company in 1958 at the age of 25, according to CNN. He served as President of The Estée Lauder Companies from 1972 to 1995 before becoming Chief Executive Officer from 1982 through 1999. He then became Chairman of the Board in 1995, and he held the position until 20009.

He helmed the launch of many brands under The Estée Lauder Companies, including Clinique and Aramis. In addition, he was involved in the acquisition of brands such as Jo Malone London, La Mer, and Bobbi Brown.

Outside of the cosmetics industry, Lauder was deeply passionate and involved in medical research, philanthropy, and the arts, among other interests.

He likewise advocated for cancer research and supported efforts to combat Alzheimer's. Together with his brother, he co-founded the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.

"His impact will be felt for generations to come thanks to his tireless philanthropy, advocacy, and creativity in tackling some of the world's greatest challenges," Ronald Lauder said of his brother.

He added, "The number of lives he touched and positively impacted across all his endeavors is immeasurable. His passion and generosity have inspired us all, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed."

