Tech AI

Google Turns Internet Queries Into Conversations

By AFP news
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has expressed confidence that weaving Gemini artificial intelligence into search will benefit the tech firm's business
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has expressed confidence that weaving Gemini artificial intelligence into search will benefit the tech firm's business AFP

Google on Friday began letting people turn online searches into conversations, with generative artificial intelligence providing spoken summaries of query results.

With Audio Overviews, Gemini AI models quickly sum up query results in conversational style, according to Google.

"An audio overview can help you get a lay of the land, offering a convenient, hands-free way to absorb information whether you're multitasking or simply prefer an audio experience," Google said in a blog post.

"We display helpful web pages right within the audio player on the search results page so you can easily dive in and learn more."

Google is beefing up online search with generative artificial intelligence, embracing AI despite fears for its ad-based business model.

CEO Sundar Pichai recently unveiled a new AI mode in Google search.

The search engine's nascent AI mode goes further than AI Overviews which display answers to queries from the tech giant's generative AI powers above the traditional blue links to websites and ads.

Since Google debuted AI Overviews in search slightly more than a year ago, it has grown to more than 1.5 billion users across several countries, according to Pichai.

Google's push into generative AI comes amid intensifying competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has itself incorporated search engine features into its popular chatbot.

Tags
Sundar Pichai
Most Read
'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast

'Roblox Lost Currents' Codes June 2025: Grab Free Gold Fast to Unlock Sunken Treasures

'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit Moments Before Catastrophic Crash
woman shot LA protests
WATCH: Woman Shot by Police at Point Blank Range With Rubber Bullet While Trying to Get Home During LA Protests
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Vance Urged Elon Musk to End Trump Feud in a Call Days Before Saying Some of His Posts 'Went Too Far': Report
'Engine Failure!': Final Words From Air India Cockpit
Air India Crash Joins Growing List of Boeing Tragedies: A Rundown of 2025 Incidents
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know