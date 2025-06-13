U.S.

Hundreds Arrested in Texas Child Exploitation Sting After Decade-Long Investigation, More Than 100 Children Rescued

Devices recovered from the operation will undergo forensic analysis and more arrests may be made as this process is conducted

FBI Dallas Leads Major Takedown of Online Child Predators, Rescues 109 Victims

FBI task forces in Texas made almost 250 arrests and saved more than one hundred children in an operation targeting online sexual exploitation.

Operation Soteria Shield took place over the course of April 2025, and saw law enforcement "seize extensive volumes of digital evidence, including terabytes of illicit data stored on electronic devices that were used in the commission of these crimes," according to the FBI's press release.

About 70 law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation, including North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force, FBI Dallas Division, National Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Dallas, Plano, Wylie and Garland police departments.

"Operation Soteria Shield brought together over 70 agencies from across the state of Texas, including police departments, federal agencies, state and federal prosecutors, children's advocacy centers, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. We had a common goal, which was to rescue children from abuse and exploitation," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "This was not an easy operation, but a necessary one. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to protect the children in our communities, and we will hold child predators accountable for their crimes."

244 perpetrators involving child sex crimes were arrested, and 109 children involved were rescued, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

"Operation Soteria Shield was a massive team effort and a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we unite around one clear mission: protecting our kids and holding offenders accountable. I am proud that the Dallas Police Department is the lead agency for the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and am grateful for the many, many agencies who contributed to this successful operation," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux.

"Online exploitation of children is one of the most insidious crimes we face as a society. It reaches into every community, crosses every boundary, and leaves lasting harm on its youngest victims. Operation Soteria Shield brought together an unprecedented level of collaboration and resolve to confront this crisis head-on. Through this operation, we not only rescued children from unimaginable abuse, but we also sent a clear message: those who seek to harm our children online will be found and brought to justice. Our work is far from over, but this effort has made our communities safer and brought hope to those who need it most," said Plano Police Chief Ed Drain.

The investigation took place over the course of the last 10 years.

