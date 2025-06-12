Trump Claims 'Thousands' of Millionaires Are Lining Up to Buy 'Trump Card' for Citizenship

President Donald Trump promoted his new immigration initiative on Truth Social Tuesday, claiming that "thousands" of wealthy individuals are eager to buy the golden "Trump Card" — a $5 million fast-track to U.S. citizenship.

"FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!" the post announced. "Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World. It's called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!"

The post linked to trumpcard.gov, a federal website that now features a waiting list for the program. The card allows foreign nationals to obtain U.S. citizenship through a $5 million payment — a dramatic departure from traditional immigration pathways.

The gold card, or "Trump card" is a significant expansion of "golden visa" policies that grant residency to wealthy individuals who make significant investments. The investment threshold varies by state but began around $900,000 in the U.S. The gold card will replace that pathway to citizenship.

Trump has previously touted that selling 10 million gold cards could eliminate the nation's $35 trillion deficit. However, 10 million is an unlikely sales goal. Of the world's 58 million millionaires, over 24 million of them already call the U.S. home. Between 2000 and 2024, the previous golden visa program issued an average of just 5,555 per year.

Immigrant advocates have criticized the Trump Card for prioritizing the ultra-rich over refugees, asylum seekers, and family-based applicants. "In Trump's vision, citizenship is no longer about building a shared national project; it is an asset reserved for those who can afford it," writer Rotimi Adeoye said in an MSNBC op-ed.

The White House has not yet provided specifics on when or how the program will launch, or whether it will require congressional approval. However, the president's post suggested strong demand already exists.

Originally published on Latin Times