Mom Falsely Claimed Her Daughter Was Kidnapped. Now She Faces Murder Charges After Police Found a Child's Body

A Maryland mother who falsely claimed her 3-year-old daughter was abducted at gunpoint has been arrested after a child's remains were found in a vacant lot.

On Tuesday, Darrian Randle, 31, told New Castle County police she had pulled over to comfort her daughter, Nola Dinkins, when a man approached them and kidnapped the young girl at gunpoint. Randle stated he then fled in an SUV driven by a white woman, FOX 29 reported.

The FBI assisted New Castle County detectives with an overnight investigation that eventually determined Randle had lied about the kidnapping. Further questioning led Maryland State Police to a vacant lot Wednesday afternoon where they discovered what appeared to be a child's human remains.

Randle and her 44-year-old boyfriend, Cedrick Antoine Britten, were arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the victim's identity.

Randle has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a minor under 13, and other related offenses. She remains in custody with the New Castle County Division of Police, awaiting extradition.

Britten faces charges as an accessory to first- and second-degree murder, failure to report a child's death, and additional related crimes. He is also in custody and awaiting transport to Cecil County District Court for his initial appearance.

