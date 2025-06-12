Trump's Military Parade Searching for 'Ethnic' Seat Fillers to Pack Crowds, Craigslist Ad Claims

A Craigslist ad offering people hundreds of dollars in cryptocurrency to attend President Donald Trump's military parade and act as seat fillers has surfaced, causing social media users to mock the President.

The parade, which is meant to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, will take place in Washington DC on June 14, beginning at 6:30 pm.

"I think it's gonna be better and bigger than any parade we've ever had in this country," Trump said in a video posted on June 6 to his Truth Social platform. "I don't think we've ever done one quite like this."

However, an ad for seat fillers was posted to Craigslist on June 10.

"T-Mellon Events is looking for seat fillers and extras to provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington DC on June 14th. Extras and Seat fillers will check in on the morning of June 14th at 9:00 a.m," the ad begins.

"Extras are required to wear Red, White and Blue clothing and will be provided a RED hat to wear. GOLD accessories are acceptable as well. The team will advise the extras where to stand or sit according to the line of sight from a VIP viewing platform area. Extras and Seat fillers will be paid a flat daily fee and will be provided a lunch of fast food and soda," it continues.

The ad specifically "encourage[s] people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control," claiming "these individuals will be prominently displayed on the televised broadcast and local viewing screens to be seen by the VIP platform."

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock the President for being unable to organically drive up attendance for the event.

"@WhiteHouse do you have to pay people to show up? Lmfao," said one user.

"I wonder which cryptocurrency they will be paid in..." said another.

"Imagine having to pay people to come to your birthday party," said a third.

"So everyone that will be seen on TV and seen by Trump and his sycophants are being paid $1000. And they are encouraging minorities," added a fourth.

Many have speculated that the parade is actually a celebration of the President's incoming birthday, which also occurs on June 14.

"As one of the first events of the year-long celebration of our 250th anniversary, this commemorative parade will be a fitting tribute to the service, sacrifice, and selflessness of the brave men and women who have worn the uniform and devoted their lives to defending the greatest experiment in liberty known to man," said Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, Vince Haley, in a statement.

