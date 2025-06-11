U.S.

Trump Admin's Plans to Push AI Across Government Sites Leaked on Code Sharing Website

By
EU_AI

The Trump administration's plan to integrate artificial intelligence across federal agencies has been exposed through a leaked draft of a government-run website, revealing an initiative set to launch on July 4 that would track and promote AI use across departments.

The early details were uncovered in code uploaded to GitHub by the General Services Administration's Technology Transformation Services (TTS), led by former Tesla engineer Thomas Shedd, according to 404 Media.

The website, AI.gov, is described as a centralized platform offering integration with AI tools from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, AWS Bedrock, and Meta's LLaMA. It also includes an analytics feature that will reportedly measure AI adoption rates by specific government teams.

The project is part of a broader push by Shedd and the Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk, to rapidly embed AI technologies into government operations. Leaked audio from a TTS meeting in February revealed that Shedd wanted AI tools to write software, review contracts, and standardize usage across agencies—goals that internal staff reportedly viewed with widespread skepticism.

Concerns raised by government employees include the potential for AI-generated code to introduce security flaws, create software bugs, or mistakenly recommend cancelling essential contracts. Despite these warnings, the GitHub page suggests that the initiative is moving forward, with AI.gov set to launch on Independence Day.

As of now, AI.gov redirects to the White House homepage, and the staging version of the site is hosted quietly on cloud.gov. The GSA has not commented publicly on the leak or the concerns surrounding the project.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Government, Artificial intelligence, AI, Leaked, Elon Musk

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Leg Braces_06102025_1

Lumps in Trump's Pants Revive Health Concerns as Speculation of 'Leg Braces' Grows Days After Tumbling Up Stairs

Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful
Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'
Space Warzone China Slams Trump's Golden Dome Project
Trump Mocked After Claiming Flights From LA to San Francisco Cost $2: This Is 'Why Trump Airlines Failed'
Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
Donald Trump Los Angeles protests
Trump Mocked for Calling LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists,' Demanding Jail Time: 'He Pardoned the Insurrectionists'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know