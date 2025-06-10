Business Technology and Innovation

AirPods Pro 3 Leak: iOS 26 Beta References Upcoming Audio Wearable, Expected This Fall

Apple's latest operating system confirms the real deal AirPods Pro 3.

Following the WWDC 2025 reveal of iOS 26 and other operating systems, there is a new discovery from the recently released beta that references a new product, and that is the AirPods Pro 3. Over the past year, there have been manyrumors claiming that Apple is gearing up for the next generation of its AirPods Pro lineup to bring a new audio wearable device that is slated for 2025.

Previous rumors claimed that the audio wearable is coming this year alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup in the Fall season, with this latest leak further confirming the legitimacy of the device.

AirPods Pro 3 Leak: iOS 26 Beta Reference

Steve Mosser, a contributor at MacRumors, recently shared a discovery on iOS 26's beta codes that there is a reference to an "AirPods Pro 3" device, and this officially confirms the device and its name. This is the most straightforward reference to the next-generation AirPods Pro device from Apple themselves, with the reference talking about a device that has not yet been launched or released.

It is important to note that while Apple previously referenced the AirPods Pro 3 in its code, 9to5Mac reported that it only talked about a device that follows the current-gen audio wearable, saying "AirPods Pro 2 or later."

This latest reference is one of the clearest and most certain mentions of the AirPods Pro 3, and it couldn't get any better than this, as Apple is known for not teasing its devices beforehand and opting for direct reveal via events or press releases.

When to Expect the AirPods Pro 3?

Because of this explicit reference to the AirPods Pro 3, sources believe that Apple is nearing the launch of the device, placing it this year to debut and be available to fans and customers. That being said, it is expected to arrive later in the year, particularly alongside the Fall event, where it is likely to join the iPhone 17 series and the possible new Apple Watch series from Cupertino.

Apple's AirPods Development

Previous rumors about the iOS 19 (now iOS 26) claimed that Apple has worked on new features for the AirPods lineup, centering on the Live Translation function that will better communication across different languages. Alongside this, there were also speculations that it will be a top feature to enjoy on the AirPods Pro 3, the next-generation audio wearable from Apple set for this year.

Massive rumors behind the AirPods Pro 3 popped up earlier this year, including its nearing arrival as the company is now ready with the chip that would power it, the H3, which will bring the new features and capabilities of the device.This new processor would be essential in the upgrades coming to the AirPods Pro 3, with a better active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, connectivity, latency, and more.

It is also important to note that it has been almost three years since Apple last released a new version of the AirPods Pro lineup, and while it does not follow an annual release, an upgrade is awaited by fans. The latest leak is the second time that the AirPods Pro 3 has been referenced by Apple, but the latest one is the most definitive one as it refers to the upcoming wearable by its name.

