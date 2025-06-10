ICE Detained Dozens at Alleged Tren de Aragua Meeting. It Was Actually a Child's Birthday Party

Federal immigration agents raided what they believed to be a criminal gang meeting in Texas, only to later discover the event had been a child's birthday party.

The early morning raid in March resulted in the detention of 47 people, including nine children, according to the New Republic. The operation, carried out by ICE agents and Texas law enforcement, allegedly involved the use of flash grenades and left families terrified and confused.

One attendee recalled repeatedly yelling that babies were present, but agents allegedly still deployed the devices inside the rented house believing the gathering to be a Tren de Aragua meeting.

The raid was initially justified by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. However, weeks later, none of the detainees had any verified gang affiliations or even criminal records.

One man told the Texas Tribune he had been celebrating his son's fifth birthday alongside a friend's 28th, and that ICE agents targeted him over tattoos they falsely linked to gang membership. He said the tattoos were simply stars he liked and had gotten as a teenager entering the workforce.

ICE has not publicly released the names of those detained, but the Tribune identified 35 of them—mostly Venezuelan immigrants, many of whom spent weeks in detention and were released only after being fitted with ankle monitors.

One of the children allegedly missed so many school days while in custody that they were removed from their public school. No criminal charges were filed against anyone involved.

