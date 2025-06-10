ASUS, Microsoft's ROG Xbox Ally Can Play PlayStation Games—Here's How to Do So

Microsoft's Xbox may have made its previously exclusive games available to other platforms, but not the same can be said for PlayStation, but that may have a solution now thanks to the ROG Xbox Ally. ASUS and Microsoft's latest announced handheld gaming console is now shaping up to be a promising device, particularly as it is being touted as an Xbox handheld that can access PlayStation games.

However, this is not exactly direct access to the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Plus service, but through the unique feature of the ROG Xbox Ally's operating system and other capabilities.

ROG Xbox Ally Can Play PlayStation Games

The recent Xbox Games Showcase gave the world a variety of new games to look forward to for the Xbox platform and its PC counterpart, but more importantly, the closest the world will see of an Xbox handheld. The ROG Xbox Ally was introduced as part of the collaboration between ASUS and Microsoft, and recent reports are now saying that it can access PlayStation games on the handheld.

The news comes from Destin Legarie, a YouTuber who has recently shared a hands-on experience with the new ROG Xbox Ally who was able to test its capabilities recently and discovered this latest feature. Instead of being constricted to Xbox games via the Game Pass or other platforms of the Microsoft gaming company, it also has access to the likes of Steam and Epic Games Store.

This is made possible via its Windows 11 Home operating system that powers the console, allowing it to tap into other game libraries and platforms, with PlayStation titles added to the mix. Users may access PlayStation games on the ROG Xbox Ally by turning to their PC versions released on third-party gaming platforms like Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Through this, users would have the capability to access the PC versions of renowned PlayStation titles that were recently ported to Windows PC versions, with various franchises seeing this jump.

Here's How to Enjoy PS Games on ROG Xbox Ally

Users only need to access third-party gaming platforms that offer PC versions of PlayStation games to enjoy these titles directly on the ROG Xbox Ally, giving them an all-access pass to Sony's console experiences. It is important to notethat not all PlayStation titles have their PC port versions, but there are already a handful of these that bring renowned AAA games.

The likes of "Marvel's Spider-Man," "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales," "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," "The Last of Us Part I," "The Last of Us Part II," 2018 "God of War," and "God of War: Ragnarok" are some of the games that were ported to the PC. These titles are also available on Steam and Epic Games Store, with their additional content, as well as Premium or Ultimate versions also listed.

It was reported by ComicBook Gaming that this is part of Microsoft's broader campaign to expand more of Xbox's access to different games found on other platforms, with the next main console of the gaming company set to feature Valve's Steam.

Originally published on Player One