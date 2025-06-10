GOG Brings One-Click Mods That Automatically Install And Let You Play These Iconic Games

While some prefer playing the base version of a game, some want to experience the different mods that offer alternative features of specific titles, with GOG now offering a way to do this with only one click. Instead of having the need to browse the internet for fan-made mods of a specific game, GOG has a ready catalog that offers renowned mods of different titles available to install and play.

Mods have been a massive part of gaming since it was introduced, and they offer a different kind of experience to users that lets them reimagine the game in a new light, with many developers allowing these kinds of possibilities.

GOG Brings One-Click Mods to Install and Play on PC

GOG.com has announced on its website that users may now enjoy a different kind of gaming experience that looks to expand specific titles with famed fan-favorite mods available directly from the platform. More importantly, if this mod has been verified by GOG and offered on its platform, users may enjoy the one-click option that will allow players to install the mod on their computers.

Through this latest feature, users may skip the need to look for a mod online or from different repositories or forums, with GOG's platform in charge of installing the game for players to enjoy directly. With this feature, users no longer need to go through the painstaking way of unraveling the mod files and installing them in their proper paths to get them to work.

Moreover, GOG's mods guarantee that the available experiences under its 'One-Click MOD' feature would work on computers, particularly as manually installing these could lead to errors or incompatibility. Through this direct modding feature, GOG lets players enjoy famed mods of a certain game to their experiences, with the company looking to expand it more in the future.

The good thing about this is that users may get a mod from the one-click option of GOG without any additional charges, as all of the titles are available for free.

No More Need to Find a Mod and Manually Install It

Manually installing mods is a thing of the past in this latest feature from GOG, but the caveat is they only have six available modded games up for download, installation, and gaming as of this writing.

For now, users may enjoy the likes of "The Chronicles of Myrtana: Archolos," "Enderal Forgotten Stories," "DOOM 3: Phobos," "Fallout: London One-click Edition," "Heroes of Might and Magic III: Horn of the Abyss," and "Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - Unofficial Patch" directly from GOG.

There is a seventh title revealed by GOG in their one-click mod feature, and that is the famed "The Elder Scrolls: Skyblivion" which is known to be a mod to "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" but is not exactly available yet. GOG shared that it is still under development and is "Coming Soon" without any specific timelines shared with fans.

All of these mods, as well as additional content, are available for free from GOG.com and promise that they are directly packed within the game.

