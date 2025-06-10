Business Technology and Innovation

GOG Brings One-Click Mods That Automatically Install And Let You Play These Iconic Games

No need to look for mods, download, and install them manually via GOG.

By
GOG.com Game Mods GOG.com Game Mods

While some prefer playing the base version of a game, some want to experience the different mods that offer alternative features of specific titles, with GOG now offering a way to do this with only one click. Instead of having the need to browse the internet for fan-made mods of a specific game, GOG has a ready catalog that offers renowned mods of different titles available to install and play.

Mods have been a massive part of gaming since it was introduced, and they offer a different kind of experience to users that lets them reimagine the game in a new light, with many developers allowing these kinds of possibilities.

GOG Brings One-Click Mods to Install and Play on PC

GOG.com has announced on its website that users may now enjoy a different kind of gaming experience that looks to expand specific titles with famed fan-favorite mods available directly from the platform. More importantly, if this mod has been verified by GOG and offered on its platform, users may enjoy the one-click option that will allow players to install the mod on their computers.

Through this latest feature, users may skip the need to look for a mod online or from different repositories or forums, with GOG's platform in charge of installing the game for players to enjoy directly. With this feature, users no longer need to go through the painstaking way of unraveling the mod files and installing them in their proper paths to get them to work.

Moreover, GOG's mods guarantee that the available experiences under its 'One-Click MOD' feature would work on computers, particularly as manually installing these could lead to errors or incompatibility. Through this direct modding feature, GOG lets players enjoy famed mods of a certain game to their experiences, with the company looking to expand it more in the future.

The good thing about this is that users may get a mod from the one-click option of GOG without any additional charges, as all of the titles are available for free.

No More Need to Find a Mod and Manually Install It

Manually installing mods is a thing of the past in this latest feature from GOG, but the caveat is they only have six available modded games up for download, installation, and gaming as of this writing.

For now, users may enjoy the likes of "The Chronicles of Myrtana: Archolos," "Enderal Forgotten Stories," "DOOM 3: Phobos," "Fallout: London One-click Edition," "Heroes of Might and Magic III: Horn of the Abyss," and "Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - Unofficial Patch" directly from GOG.

There is a seventh title revealed by GOG in their one-click mod feature, and that is the famed "The Elder Scrolls: Skyblivion" which is known to be a mod to "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" but is not exactly available yet. GOG shared that it is still under development and is "Coming Soon" without any specific timelines shared with fans.

All of these mods, as well as additional content, are available for free from GOG.com and promise that they are directly packed within the game.

Originally published on Player One

Most Read
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'

Jack Daniel’s Sales Tank as Cannabis, Weight-Loss Drugs, and Gen
Whiskey Woes: Jack Daniel's Exec Reveals Three Unsurprising Reasons Why Sales Are Tanking
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler
Trump Celebrates 'Big Win' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With
Trump Declares 'Big WIN' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With the Associated Press
Blood Donation
Does NHS Have Shortage Of Blood? Group Calls for 200,000 Donors: Where to Donate
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know