WATCH: 'Ed the Zebra' Airlifted Home After More than a Week on the Run in Tennessee

"Ed the Zebra" was safely airlifted back to his home in Tennessee on Sunday after more than a week on the run, captivating locals and social media users alike.

Ed escaped from his owner's property in Christiana community on May 31, just one day after arriving in the area, according to the Associated Press. The zebra's early appearances included a dash across Interstate 24, which forced deputies to temporarily shut down the roadway.

A bystander recorded video of the zebra galloping along a road on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3DpqTqf82J — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2025

Despite attempts to corral him, Ed fled into nearby woods, sparking a lengthy search that featured multiple sightings in neighborhoods and pastures.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Ed was located in a field near a subdivision and captured using aviation support. In a video posted by authorities, Ed can be seen wrapped in a net and gently lifted into the air by helicopter, then delivered to an awaiting animal trailer.

After a week of searching, officials finally located and rescued Ed, the pet zebra that escaped from its home in Rutherford Co.#zebra #ED #edthezebra #rescued pic.twitter.com/vunbXbENKx — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 8, 2025

Ed's journey went viral online, with users sharing memes showing him dining at Waffle House and sightseeing around Tennessee. His escape followed a similar incident in Alabama last month when a kangaroo disrupted traffic.

The memes of $Ed the Zebra just keep coming. It's not just businesses anymore, it's schools, government officials, police and fire departments.. People can't get enough of Ed on Facebook. This will only continue to grow. pic.twitter.com/k5YilNq3Hc — JTone (@sol_jtone) June 4, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times