WATCH: 'Ed the Zebra' Airlifted Home After More than a Week on the Run in Tennessee

Ed's journey went viral, with users sharing memes of him sightseeing around Tennessee

“Ed the Zebra” was safely airlifted back to his home in Tennessee on Sunday after more than a week on the run.

Ed escaped from his owner's property in Christiana community on May 31, just one day after arriving in the area, according to the Associated Press. The zebra's early appearances included a dash across Interstate 24, which forced deputies to temporarily shut down the roadway.

Despite attempts to corral him, Ed fled into nearby woods, sparking a lengthy search that featured multiple sightings in neighborhoods and pastures.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Ed was located in a field near a subdivision and captured using aviation support. In a video posted by authorities, Ed can be seen wrapped in a net and gently lifted into the air by helicopter, then delivered to an awaiting animal trailer.

Ed's journey went viral online, with users sharing memes showing him dining at Waffle House and sightseeing around Tennessee. His escape followed a similar incident in Alabama last month when a kangaroo disrupted traffic.

Originally published on Latin Times

