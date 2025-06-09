U.S. Politics

Kristi Noem Once Called Federal Use of National Guard as 'Attack on States' Rights'. Now She Supports Trump's Use in LA Protests

Noem justified her shift by saying Trump acted because Gov. Gavin Newsom "makes bad decisions"

By
Kristi Noem Says Undocumented 'Career Criminal' Stole Her Purse In D.C. Restaurant
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, once a vocal defender of states’ rights against federal use of the National Guard, now supports President Donald Trump’s deployment of troops in California.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing criticism for backing President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard in Los Angeles, despite having strongly opposed similar proposed federal action under former President Joe Biden.

In February 2024, while serving as South Dakota's governor, Noem accused Biden of threatening "a direct attack on states' rights" when Democrats urged him to federalize the National Guard in Texas.

Noem said the move would trigger a "war" between Washington D.C. and Republican-led states. Noem even traveled to Texas to personally support Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown, which included National Guard troops interfering with federal immigration agents.

But on June 8, Noem publicly supported Trump's use of 2,000 federally deployed National Guard troops to quell anti-immigration protests in Los Angeles—over the objections of California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

"If [Newsom] was doing his job," Noem posted on X, "our ICE agents would not be injured and attacked while doing their jobs and carrying out immigration enforcement."

On CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, she justified her shift by saying Trump acted because Newsom "makes bad decisions."

Newsom himself called out Noem's change in opinion, reposting the homeland security secretary's 2024 tweet with the caption, "This aged well."

Trump authorized the 60-day deployment under a federal statute allowing Guard use in emergencies where state leaders are unable, or unwilling, to enforce federal laws. Newsom called the move "a serious breach of state sovereignty" and demanded the order be revoked.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
National Guard, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Los Angeles, California, Ice

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Elon Musk Insists He Was ‘Never Shown’ Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful

Elon Musk's Father Cautions Him on Feud With Trump: 'Sometimes You Have to Give'

Bukele Offers Prisoner Swap Deal to Maduro Will Venezuela Accept
Salvadoran President Bukele Mocks Abrego Garcia's Detention As He Returns To The U.S.: 'No More Margaritas Under Custody'
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience
'Roblox Mugen' Codes June 2025: Relive Your 'Demon Slayer' Experience With This Arena-Style Brawler
Trump Celebrates 'Big Win' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With
Trump Declares 'Big WIN' in 'Gulf of America' Spat With the Associated Press
Colombian Presidential Candidate in Intensive Care After Being Shot Twice
Teen Suspect Arrested As Colombian Presidential Hopeful Rushed to ICU After Being Shot in Head Twice
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know