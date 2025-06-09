U.S. Immigration

TikToker Khaby Lame Deported From US After Being Detained by ICE for Overstaying His Visa

Lame's removal comes after users claimed he was being held at Henderson Detention Center in Nevada

By
Khaby Lame Met Gala
MAY 05: Khaby Lame attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City

Popular TikToker Khaby Lame was deported from the United States after being detained in Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport for overstaying his visa, according to immigration officials.

Lame, a Senegalese-Italian influencer known for his silent comedic videos and the most-followed creator on TikTok, arrived in the U.S. on April 30 to attend high-profile events including the Met Gala on May 5, according to Dexerto.

Though he frequently visits the U.S. for public appearances, this time his stay exceeded the terms of his visa. ICE confirmed that he was granted voluntary departure on June 6 and left the country the same day.

Initial reports of his detention surfaced on social media when users claimed he was being held at Henderson Detention Center in Nevada. Although ICE later confirmed his detainment, his name did not appear on the public locator by June 7, suggesting he had already been released or that the listing had been removed.

Following the incident, Lame appeared to post from Venice Beach in Los Angeles on June 7, though it's unclear when the footage was taken. His TikTok account also shared a sponsored post that day, likely scheduled in advance.

Lame was named a UNICEF ambassador in January and has regularly traveled to the U.S. for events such as the NBA All-Star Weekend and Formula 1 races. His deportation comes in light of growing criticism of ICE for detaining and threatening to deport individuals, even those with valid documentation.

Originally published on Latin Times

