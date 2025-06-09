Is Shiny Tadbulb in 'Pokémon GO?' Here's How to Catch and Evolve it Into Bellibolt

Tadbulb might not be everyone's favorite, but it's a popular Pokémon in Instrumental Wonders 2025. As much as it's easy to catch this peculiar Electric-type Pokémon during "Pokémon GO" events and even on a typical day, many players wonder if they can finally see its Shiny version right now.

If you're thinking the same thing, this article will answer your questions regarding its availability and how you can evolve it into Bellibolt.

Is Shiny Tadbulb in 'Pokémon GO?'

Shiny Tadbulb is not yet in "Pokémon GO" as of the moment. Niantic initially introduced Tadbulb during the Festival of Lights 2023, but there has been no word on when its Shiny counterpart will be released.

As fans speculate, it is most likely that Shiny Tadbulb will be released later on during a light-themed event, just like how Niantic usually releases the Shiny versions of Electric-type Pokémon.

How to Catch Tadbulb in 'Pokémon GO'

Although the Shiny variant is not yet live, catching Tadbulb is still worth it, mainly for finishing your Pokédex and getting it ready for evolution.

Tadbulb is usually a wild spawn, and its spawn rate gets amplified during special Pokémon GO events. To enhance your odds of running into it, try the following strategy, as per GameRant:

Use incense and walk around to lure wild Pokémon.

Attach a Lure Module to a nearby PokéStop, especially helpful in rainy weather.

Take advantage of Weather Boosts. Tadbulb's spawn rate increases during rainy weather, which enhances its IVs and CP.

With this, you will increase your odds of finding multiple Tadbulbs during limited-time events, making it easier to accumulate the candy needed for evolution.

How to Evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt

Bellibolt is one of the newest Electric-type Pokémon from "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." Once you've caught Tadbulb, evolving it into Bellibolt will be a breeze. You'll need:

50 Tadbulb Candies

These can be obtained by:

Capturing several Tadbulb

Moving extras

With Pinap Berries, doubling the candy from each catch

Though the Shiny variant isn't here yet, Niantic generally releases Shiny evolutions once the standard one is out. So that means when Shiny Tadbulb is out, you can evolve it into Shiny Bellibolt, providing a shocking addition to your team and collection.

When Will Shiny Tadbulb Release?

Although unconfirmed, Shiny Tadbulb could appear at a future Festival of Lights or an electric-themed event, possibly in conjunction with an annual celebration. Niantic tends to space out Shiny releases a year or two following a Pokémon's release, which means 2025 might be the year where it sparkles.

Though you can't catch Shiny Tadbulb in "Pokémon GO" yet, you can begin getting ready. Stock up on Tadbulb candies, keep an eye out for upcoming event notices, and stay active on rainy days. When Shiny finally appears, you'll be prepared to catch it and evolve it into the shocking Bellibolt.

