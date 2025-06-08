WWDC 2025: iOS 26 'Liquid Glass' UI Is Getting a Feature on Apple Event, OS Revamp Is Coming

The upcoming WWDC 2025 is reportedly giving the world a massive look towards its upcoming major revamp to the iPhone's operating system which would now be called "iOS 26." This specific version of the operating system will deliver a new look for users, reportedly featuring the "Liquid Glass" user interface, similar to what is seen on visionOS.

This year's upcoming OS releases would reportedly feature a revamp across its different systems and platforms to feature the unified visionOS look, with new elements appearing on its ecosystem, particularly for the iPhones.

WWDC 2025 to Feature iOS 26's Liquid Glass UI

According to a new report by Mark Gurman via Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Apple will preview the upcoming changes to iOS 16 at WWDC 2025, with the "Liquid Glass" user interface to be formally introduced to the world. Thisis the same look and elements that users of the Vision Pro have already been using and enjoying for over a year now via visionOS.

This new Liquid Glass UI will deliver the semi-transparent, a.k.a. translucent, look to the apps and windows on the different aspects of iOS, and it will apply to the likes of Messages, Camera, Phone, Safari, and more.

Additionally, there will be a new 'flair' to the iOS experience with this upgrade, as Apple will focus on significant highlights of various experiences that would complete this "glass-like" look like what users enjoyed on the Vision Pro.

iPhone's New Look: visionOS Influence on iOS

The iPhone experience will have a new look thanks to the influence of the visionOS the iOS in this massive revamp by Apple, and not only does it apply to smartphones, but across its ecosystem of devices. All iPhone controls, including buttons and toolbars, will now feature reflective and glass-like materials, as well as the app icons on the home screen focusing on round shapes.

What to Expect From iOS 26's Upgrades

In the weeks leading up to WWDC 2025, there has been a report that claimed that Apple will bring a massive change to all of its operating systems and the way they name it, as the company would no longer follow its traditional way of doing so. Instead, Apple will name its operating systems after the year numbers, featuring its last two digits, and will adopt the following year's designation like cars.

Recently, there was also a report that rolled out a list of the compatibility list of iOS 26 when it arrive this September for public release as per expectations, with several iPhones no longer receiving the next generation OS. There are two lineups of the Apple smartphone series that will no longer be supported by iOS 26 as per rumors, with the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS lineup (iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max).

Previous rumors that claimed the features coming to iOS 19 are also expected to arrive in the newly-named iOS 26, centering on more AI features from Apple like a battery management tool and more. That being said, the biggestchange for this version of the operating system is the visionOS look coming to iOS, with a unified look across the ecosystem coming this WWDC 2025.

Originally published on Tech Times