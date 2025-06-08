New York Congressman Brands Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Incompetent and Unqualified' After She Revealed She Didn't Read 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) slammed MAGA Republicans—including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—as "incompetent and unqualified" after publicly admitting they did not read the entire One Big Beautiful Bill Act before voting for it.

Goldman called out Greene for her post-vote regret in an interview with Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch. Last week, Greene professed her opposition to a stipulation that would ban states from regulating AI for the next 10 years, claiming she wouldn't have voted in favor of the bill had she known what she was voting for.

Goldman: Both of the issues Marjorie Taylor Greene raised—were widely publicized and thoroughly debated in committee and on the House floor.



This is simply a case of buyer's remorse—trying to invent an excuse that ends up making them look exactly as incompetent and unqualified... pic.twitter.com/ivhQXDEgn3 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025

"Our basic and most fundamental obligation is to vote," Goldman said. "And our second most fundamental obligation is to know what we're voting on."

Greene, who lamented that the hefty 1,100 page bill wasn't available to read until it was almost time to vote, was singled out by name.

"These were not secrets," Goldman emphasized, adding that Democrats had flagged and debated these issues in committee and on the House floor well in advance of the vote.

"This is simply a case of buyer's remorse, and trying to come up with an excuse," he continued. "[Their excuse] makes them look as incompetent and unqualified as they are."

The so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill"—the GOP-led legislative centerpiece of this session—has garnered Republican criticism since its passage, not only from its own supporters, but notably from Elon Musk, whose highly-publicized falling out with President Trump was sparked by Musk's disdain for the bill.

While the White House insists the bill will save money, critics cite economist predictions that it will add trillions to the national deficit over the next ten years. The legislation also includes cuts to social services and Medicaid.

"If you're out there admitting that you don't know what you're voting on and you regret your vote," Goldman said, "Then you're not qualified or competent to be in Congress."

The bill is currently in the Senate with the goal of having any edits passed back to the House, then put on President Donald Trump's desk by the Fourth of July.

Originally published on Latin Times