U.S. Politics

New York Congressman Brands Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Incompetent and Unqualified' After She Revealed She Didn't Read 'Big Beautiful Bill'

"If you're out there admitting that you don't know what you're voting on and you regret your vote," Goldman said, "Then you're not qualified or competent to be in Congress"

By
New York Congressman Brands Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Incompetent and Unqualified'
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for admitting she didn't read all of the congressional budget bill before voting for it.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) slammed MAGA Republicans—including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)—as "incompetent and unqualified" after publicly admitting they did not read the entire One Big Beautiful Bill Act before voting for it.

Goldman called out Greene for her post-vote regret in an interview with Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch. Last week, Greene professed her opposition to a stipulation that would ban states from regulating AI for the next 10 years, claiming she wouldn't have voted in favor of the bill had she known what she was voting for.

"Our basic and most fundamental obligation is to vote," Goldman said. "And our second most fundamental obligation is to know what we're voting on."

Greene, who lamented that the hefty 1,100 page bill wasn't available to read until it was almost time to vote, was singled out by name.

"These were not secrets," Goldman emphasized, adding that Democrats had flagged and debated these issues in committee and on the House floor well in advance of the vote.

"This is simply a case of buyer's remorse, and trying to come up with an excuse," he continued. "[Their excuse] makes them look as incompetent and unqualified as they are."

The so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill"—the GOP-led legislative centerpiece of this session—has garnered Republican criticism since its passage, not only from its own supporters, but notably from Elon Musk, whose highly-publicized falling out with President Trump was sparked by Musk's disdain for the bill.

While the White House insists the bill will save money, critics cite economist predictions that it will add trillions to the national deficit over the next ten years. The legislation also includes cuts to social services and Medicaid.

"If you're out there admitting that you don't know what you're voting on and you regret your vote," Goldman said, "Then you're not qualified or competent to be in Congress."

The bill is currently in the Senate with the goal of having any edits passed back to the House, then put on President Donald Trump's desk by the Fourth of July.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Democrat, Republican, Congress, Reading

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
Bukele Offers Prisoner Swap Deal to Maduro Will Venezuela Accept
Salvadoran President Bukele Mocks Abrego Garcia's Detention As He Returns To The U.S.: 'No More Margaritas Under Custody'
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know