Elon Musk's Trump Epstein Files Tweet Quietly Deleted, Sparking Reconciliation Rumors

"Mark this post for the future," Musk wrote beneath the now-deleted post

Elon Musk's explosive accusation that President Donald Trump is named in sealed Jeffrey Epstein files has been quietly deleted from X, fueling speculation that a reconciliation between the two may be in the works.

On Thursday, the public falling out between Trump and Musk crescendoed with what Musk described as "the really big bomb." Musk alleged that Trump is mentioned in the classified files detailing the federal investigation into Epstein's operation sex trafficking minors.

In reply to his own post, Musk wrote, "Mark this post for the future." By Saturday morning, both posts were deleted.

Another inflammatory Musk post—one endorsing a call for Trump's impeachment and suggesting Sen. J.D. Vance replace him—was also removed.

The deletions come as tensions between the former allies show signs of de-escalation. The feud had intensified after Musk publicly denounced Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" as a "disgusting abomination," prompting Trump to threaten government contracts tied to Musk's companies.

Despite the recent détente, President Trump said Friday aboard Air Force One that he has no plans to speak with Musk, though he praised the billionaire's prior work leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and said he would not revoke the symbolic White House key gifted to Musk.

Trump also defended Musk against New York Times reports alleging drug use, calling the article "very unfair."

While the cleansing of Musk's timeline signals that some sort of peace agreement has been reached behind the scenes, the rift is likely to change the nature of the former friendship indefinitely. Despite Musk deleting his outright accusation, he notably did not delete a repost in which the "well-established" relationship between Trump and Epstein is discussed.

Trump is quoted in a 2002 NY magazine profile. "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy...he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Musk's only comment on the repost is a raised-eyebrow emoji—a relatable sentiment for those following the dramatic clash between the U.S. president and the world's richest man.

