Apple WWDC 2025 Expectations: Phone, Safari, and More App Revamps Coming Next Week

Over the past years, WWDC has been known for its massive software focus in its announcements, with only a few events focusing on devices. The upcoming WWDC 2025 is reportedly bringing significant news for users in their many experiences on different platforms, particularly with iOS, as the company is set to unveil the latest revamps to the different apps coming next week.

The world is only counting the days before WWDC 2025 kicks off, with its first day expected to feature the keynote from the company that would reveal the many experiences coming to its devices.

Apple WWDC 2025 Expectations Coming Next Week

There is a new report from Bloomberg that reveals new information to expect for WWDC 2025's event next week, particularly on Apple's keynote showcase which will bring the latest for iOS 26. Many announcements are coming from Apple next week, but the report's focus on iOS claimed that there are significant app revamps that will be unveiled by the company next week.

Specific App Revamps Coming with iOS 26

Three main apps were revealed to have significant changes on its iOS 26 version, with the first one centering on the Phone app. There will be a new option for iOS 26 users when using the Phone app as it will feature a "single, scrollable window" that will feature all the recent calls, missed calls, favorite contacts, and voicemails in one field.

The good thing is that this specific view will be optional for users.

Safari's browsing experiences would also receive significant changes as users will now see a more "glassy" and semi-transparent address bar.

Next up is the Camera app which will also receive the latest revamp that will feature a more simpler experience, as part of these broad changes. The three abovementioned app upgrades are part of Apple's adoption of the visionOS interface.

On the other hand, Messages will also receive a new poll feature where users may ask for their contact's opinions on certain things, as well as the capabilities to set background images for specific conversations similar to WhatsApp and more.

Apple's iOS 26 Brings Big Changes

The significant preparations for the next version of iOS have been reportedly in development since last year when iOS 18 was announced, and Apple has been preparing for this for a long time already to usher in big changes to the experience.Rumors shared from earlier this year that were still referring to it as iOS 19 claimed that a design overhaul is imminent for its release this 2025.

New features and revamped experiences are coming with this next version of iOS, including the likes of an AI-powered battery management feature, an overhaul to its user interface featuring visionOS designs, and more. However, another drastic overhaul comes in the form of a name change for the different operating systems of Apple as it will no longer feature the version order, but will depend on the year.

Speculations claimed that Apple's operating systems releasing this year will adopt the '26' number as its new version name, featuring the last two digits of the following year, with iOS 26 coming for the iPhones and etcetera.

Apple is set to share more news and information about the upcoming releases for this year, centering on iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and more, with massive changes expected to be revealed next week.

Originally published on Tech Times