Musk's Estranged Daughter Cackles After Being 'Proven Right' During Dad's Public Spat With Trump

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, shared a video of herself cackling amid the tech billionaire's feud with President Donald Trump.

Wilson took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Thursday's public spat, spurred by Musk calling Trump's "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination." Trump said during an interview Thursday morning that he was "very disappointed with Elon," adding that he helped him "a lot."

Musk retaliated with a series of shocking X posts, including one claiming the president's close ties to Jeffrey Epstein were the reason for the files' delay.

"I don't want to comment," Wilson said in her video, before bursting into laughter. Text overlaid on the clip read, "I love being proven right."

The 21-year-old daughter of the world's richest man does not have a relationship with her father since she filed a petition to change her gender and name in 2022. Wilson began transitioning at age 16, which Musk said he was "tricked" into allowing her to do. He also claimed in an X post in which he deadnamed his daughter that she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

