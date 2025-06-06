U.S.

Musk's Estranged Daughter Cackles After Being 'Proven Right' During Dad's Public Spat With Trump

Vivian Wilson posted her reaction to her Instagram story Thursday.

By
Musk Daughter Reaction_06062025_1
Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, reacted to her father's public spat with Donald Trump in an Instagram story posted Thursday.

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, shared a video of herself cackling amid the tech billionaire's feud with President Donald Trump.

Wilson took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Thursday's public spat, spurred by Musk calling Trump's "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination." Trump said during an interview Thursday morning that he was "very disappointed with Elon," adding that he helped him "a lot."

Musk retaliated with a series of shocking X posts, including one claiming the president's close ties to Jeffrey Epstein were the reason for the files' delay.

"I don't want to comment," Wilson said in her video, before bursting into laughter. Text overlaid on the clip read, "I love being proven right."

The 21-year-old daughter of the world's richest man does not have a relationship with her father since she filed a petition to change her gender and name in 2022. Wilson began transitioning at age 16, which Musk said he was "tricked" into allowing her to do. He also claimed in an X post in which he deadnamed his daughter that she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Feud

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline

Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
Hunt
Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa
Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know