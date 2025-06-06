News

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Investigators recovered video evidence on the girlfriend's phone, who reportedly took screenshots during the incident

By
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa
Zachary Arnold is facing murder charges after allegedly stangling his 5-year-old daughter to death. Andrea Lopez-Figueroa, Arnold's girlfriend, has been charged with failure to report child abuse after allegedly watching the incident unfold over FaceTime.

An Indiana woman has been charged after allegedly watching her boyfriend reportedly strangle his 5-year-old daughter to death with a noose over FaceTime, believing at the time that they were just playing, according to police.

Police responded to a home in Lebanon, Indiana, on May 19 and found 5-year-old Zara Arnold unresponsive. Her father, 41-year-old Zachary Arnold, was initially charged with neglect but is now facing murder charges following an autopsy that revealed Zara died from asphyxiation caused by a ligature.

While on FaceTime with his girlfriend, Andrea Figueroa-Lopez, Arnold allegedly dragged the young girl with a noose, and at one point hung her over his back, according to IndyStar. Figueroa-Lopez allegedly told investigators that she initially thought the pair were "just playing."

Although Figueroa-Lopez told investigators she told him to step, police said she did not call 911 or intervene in any way. Investigators later recovered video evidence on Figueroa-Lopez's phone, who reportedly took screenshots during the incident.

Figueroa-Lopez was arrested and charged with failure to report child abuse and neglect resulting in death. Arnold, who had initially claimed Zara had a seizure, now faces a formal murder charge. He remains in custody without bond, and both are expected to appear in court later this summer.

