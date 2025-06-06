Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

An Indiana woman has been charged after allegedly watching her boyfriend reportedly strangle his 5-year-old daughter to death with a noose over FaceTime, believing at the time that they were just playing, according to police.

Police responded to a home in Lebanon, Indiana, on May 19 and found 5-year-old Zara Arnold unresponsive. Her father, 41-year-old Zachary Arnold, was initially charged with neglect but is now facing murder charges following an autopsy that revealed Zara died from asphyxiation caused by a ligature.

While on FaceTime with his girlfriend, Andrea Figueroa-Lopez, Arnold allegedly dragged the young girl with a noose, and at one point hung her over his back, according to IndyStar. Figueroa-Lopez allegedly told investigators that she initially thought the pair were "just playing."

Although Figueroa-Lopez told investigators she told him to step, police said she did not call 911 or intervene in any way. Investigators later recovered video evidence on Figueroa-Lopez's phone, who reportedly took screenshots during the incident.

Figueroa-Lopez was arrested and charged with failure to report child abuse and neglect resulting in death. Arnold, who had initially claimed Zara had a seizure, now faces a formal murder charge. He remains in custody without bond, and both are expected to appear in court later this summer.

Originally published on Latin Times