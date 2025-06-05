U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump

MTG again accused Democrats of stealing the 2020 election.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sided with President Trump amid his feud while seemingly taking credit for the Jan. 6 riot.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly took credit for "organizing" the January 6 riot while pledging her allegiance to President Donald Trump amid his ongoing feud with Elon Musk.

"Just to be clear, I voted for Donald J Trump on Nov 4, 2024," MTG wrote in an X post shared Thursday. "Not anyone else. I voted for Trump. I voted for Trump's agenda. I voted for him in 2016. I voted for him in 2020," she continued, undoubtedly aligning herself with the president.

After affirming her support for Trump, MTG then seemingly took credit for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Then when Democrats stole the election, I organized the objection in Congress. I organized it and we followed through on Jan 6, 2021," MTG claimed.

Previously, MTG has outright denied having any involvement with planning the attack on the Capitol. She joked during an event in December 2022 that "we would have won" if she and Steve Bannon had planned the insurrection.

"They say that whole thing was planned and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' A bunch of conservatives, Second Amendment supporters went in the Capitol without guns and they think we organized that? I don't think so," she said at the time, according to reporting by CNN.

In her book, "MTG," the Republican lawmaker claimed she was "utterly shocked" when rioters breached the Capitol, according to The Guardian. She wrote that she aligned herself with Louisiana lawmaker Clay Higgins, a former law enforcement officer who was armed the day of the attack.

It is unclear whether MTG made the comment in jest. From her official government account, she wrote in a follow-up post that the "way to stop the fighting and save America" is to create the American sovereign wealth fund.

"It could wipe out our debt and make Social Security solvent. And ultimately create revenue to help all Americans," MTG wrote. "It's time," she added.

