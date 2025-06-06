U.S. Politics

Trump Economic Advisor Promises a 'Flurry' of Trade Deals But Fails to Identify Any Countries

Trump has 88 deals to close before the July 9 tariff deadline

The Trump administration claims a flurry of deals are in the works ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline but failed to name a country.

The Trump administration's Council of Economic Advisers chair promised that a "flurry" of trade deals will close in the near future, but failed to name a single country likely to be first on the docket.

"There's a number of deals in the works with a number of our trading partners, particularly in Asia, and Europe as well," Stephen Miran, a former fellow at the ultraconservative Manhattan Institute, stated during a Fox News interview Friday when asked which country will be the first to close a trade deal with the U.S.

Nations have until July 9 to close a new trade deal before Trump's reciprocal tariffs go into effect.

"I expect these deals to come out in a flurry as we get closer to the deadline," Miran continued. "Some may come out very soon, but I expect there to be a flurry as we get closer to the deadline because of the process in which these deals are proceeding where there's steps that everyone is taking to move the deal forward, and those steps are designed to yield success around the time of the deadline."

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, who appeared frustrated throughout the exchange, interrupted to challenge Miran's rambling response.

"Every time we do these segments, I'm just trying to find the name of a country," Hemmer stated. "Who will be first in line? Can we say today who that country will be?"

"I cannot," Miran responded.

Trump has reportedly reached two preliminary trade agreements, one with the UK and another with China. However, the deal with China may now be in jeopardy after Trump accused the nation of violating the temporary terms of the agreement, which included a 90-day suspension of most tariffs on each other's imports.

Meanwhile, Trump has 88 additional trade deals to make before July 9, according to Investopedia.

