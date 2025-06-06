U.S. Politics

Matt Gaetz 'Fully' Sides With Kanye Over Trump-Musk Feud as Rapper Stuns Users by Becoming 'Voice of Reason'

"It's a sad day when Ye is the one making the most sense," an X user joked.

Kanye West was labeled a "voice of reason" by users online amid the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said he "fully" sides with Kanye West, who goes by Ye, in the ongoing public spat between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk that dominated headlines Thursday.

As the president and the world's richest man began exchanging punches on their respective social media platforms Thursday, Ye chimed in, begging the two to stop.

"Broooos please noooooo," Ye wrote on X. "We love you both so much."

"Fully with Ye on this," Gaetz wrote in a follow-up post.

Social media users were stunned to see Ye, who was previously condemned for antisemitic remarks, become an "unlikely voice of reason" amid the escalating feud.

"I don't usually agree with him on anything, but he's spot on these two need to figure it out," an X user wrote.

"You know it's a generational crashout when Kanye sounds reasonable," another added.

"It's a sad day when Ye is the one making the most sense," one X user joked.

As of Friday, Trump stated that he's not "particularly interested" in reconciling with the tech billionaire. Musk, meanwhile, had cooled off by Thursday evening. He cosigned an X post describing Musk's stance as "principled" and Trump's as "practical" while encouraging the president to "drop the tax cuts, cut some pork, get the bill through."

Originally published on Latin Times

