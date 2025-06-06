Where to Buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US: Sam's Club, Best Buy and More

The highly anticipated Nintendo Swsitch 2 has officially been launched in the US, and the gamers are eager to get their hands on the latest console.

With limited stock expected, knowing precisely where to look holds the key and to make it easy for them, the details enumerated helps them navigate top retailers where one can find the Nintendo Switch 2, including Sam's Club, Best Buy, and others.

The Switch 2 standalone console is priced at $449.99 (£331.15), while a bundle including Mario Kart World can be purchased for $499.99 (£367.94). Even with strong demand and swift preorder sell-outs, numerous major retailers offer a limited supply in their physical stores and online. Here's where you can attempt to get hold of your console:

Where To Buy The Nintendo Switch 2 In The US

1. Walmart

Walmart started selling the Switch 2 at midnight ET on launch day. Some locations reported over 100 units available, including various bundles with accessories such as the Pro Controller and camera. Stock levels differ by store, so check your local Walmart for their current stock.

2. GameStop

GameStop held launch events the evening before release, with console pickups starting at midnight EST. They provided both the standard console and the Mario Kart World bundle. Although initial inventory sold out rapidly, GameStop has reportedly been cancelling bot orders and may soon replenish its stock, according to a report from BizzBuzz.

3. Best Buy

Best Buy welcomed customers at certain stores from 12:01 AM ET. Purchases were limited to in-store sales throughout launch week, and online buying was not an option at this time. As an added touch, they handed out special commemorative coins to those who purchased them early.

'We anticipate that customers will line up early for a chance to get a system,' Best Buy stated on its website. The American consumer electronics retailer also mentioned there would be two separate lines: one for preorders and another for the restricted stock available for direct purchase.

4. Target

Target had the Switch 2 and its Mario Kart World bundle available in stores on launch day itself, while online purchasing commenced on 6 June. They issued tickets for the electronics section to manage the number of customers. Stock levels will differ from one location to another.

Target's official website confirmed that, starting early morning on 6 June, the Nintendo Switch 2 and its Mario Kart World bundle will be available for online purchase on Target.com, while supplies last.

5. Costco

Costco began selling the Mario Kart World bundle on launch day, implementing a limit of one unit per membership each week. A valid membership is essential to complete a purchase. You should check with your nearest warehouse, as stock levels vary between locations.

Costco is currently offering the console, and their website suggests that Switch 2 units will be dispatched as early as 6 June. There is no specific information regarding in-store stock. You might need to visit your local Costco warehouse to see if you can find one in person.

6. Staples

Staples offered consoles at a few chosen stores, with the number of units differing significantly. It is advised to contact your local Staples branch to ask about their present stock.

Beyond the hunt for a console, the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 also sparked a wave of discussions and reactions across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Social Media Buzz And Reactions

The official Nintendo of America account marked the launch with a tweet: 'It's almost here. Nintendo Switch 2 launches 6.5.25.' Fans enthusiastically responded, sharing images of their new consoles and voicing their keen anticipation for the initial game releases.

The comments section also revealed the difficulties buyers experienced in acquiring the console. For instance, one X user wrote, You cancelled my Preorder for no reason but were able to reverse it, but now I have to wait until the 8th to get my Preorder,' concluding with 'I will be feeling FOMO for a few days ;_;'

Another user chimed in, lamenting, 'If only you didn't cancel everyone's preorders, without even a gift card or something,' another added. A third commenter, clearly frustrated, then pleaded, 'Can you please just ship my order for the love of God. It still says PLACED.'

Reddit Discussions

On Reddit, conversations surrounding the Switch 2 have proven quite active. Within the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Reactions Megathread,' users offered their perspectives. One commented, 'Personally, I have no issues paying for the console itself. The bigger screen and multiple USB-C ports are nice. Mario Kart and DK looked like fun games..'

However, certain users voiced reservations concerning the price point and any omitted capabilities. Overall, the broader community remains alive with both enthusiastic reactions and in-depth analyses concerning the new console.

Whether you're a devoted Nintendo fan or new to the Switch lineup, the Switch 2 offers a compelling gaming experience. For fresh stock updates, remain attentive to retailer announcements and social media.

Originally published on IBTimes UK