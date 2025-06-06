Conservative Activist Pleads for Trump and Musk to 'Reconcile' Following Feud Only for Fox Host to Tell Him 'It's Irreparable'

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk appeared on Fox News Thursday to plead with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to drop their feud outside of the public eye only for the show's host, Laura Ingraham, to tell him "it's irreparable."

"It's a tough thing to watch, this public feud," Kirk began. "I actually think they're going to reconcile at some point though because deep down I like to think they both want the same thing," he added.

Kirk, who has been a vocal supporter of both Musk and Trump, despite the tech billionaire unfollowing the 31-year-old media personality during Thursday's fallout, continued to parrot that the "Big, Beautiful Bill" will save Americans $1.6 trillion but neglected to mention it will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit.

He added that Trump has been building "this movement over 10 years. His supporters are not going anywhere."

"I hope that Elon and Trump would reconcile. It would be good for the country, and to do so privately," Kirk added.

"Well, I talked to an insider today who said it's irreparable. That was the line: it was irreparable," Ingraham revealed. "But, look, Donald Trump will sit down with anybody, so it's probably not irreparable on Trump's side."

"But Elon Musk, I mean, again, you run your own kingdom at your companies, you're still a public company, you can't totally do everything, but you're in charge," Ingraham continued. "But look, Donald Trump is in charge, and Congress is Congress. You have to deal with the reality of what you have in front of you. Trump's a realist," she added.

The two also discussed Musk's X poll, which asked his 220 million followers whether it is time to create a new political party. Kirk brushed off the poll and stated "this is a fight for Western civilization of existential importance."

"It is a question of identity; of whether we're gonna be a country and not a colony. Are we gonna have sovereignty or are we gonna have open borders? Are we gonna have a shared history or are we just gonna be a multicultural confused mess in the future? Are we gonna have a robust economy with a middle class or not?" Kirk prompted. "The solution is building a robust working class, bottom up. It's not more schisms and more division. It's unity."

Ingraham then advised the president to "disengage" since he has "big challenges ahead for his administration."

"We can just hope Elon comes around and see the light and puts a lot of this to the side," Ingraham added.

Originally published on Latin Times