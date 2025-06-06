2025 NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton Nails a Game-Winner Against Thunder as Pacers Snag Game 1

Never sleep on the Indiana Pacers.

The underdog Pacers went against the script in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, coming back from being down by 15 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thrilling 111-110 win courtesy of a Tyrese Haliburton jumper with only 0.3 seconds remaining.

Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winner Tops Thrilling Rally

Throughout the whole game, the Pacers struggled in defense as evidenced by their 25 turnovers, but the Eastern Conference Finals champion did not show signs of giving up until the last stretch.

With the clock running out and the game in the balance, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton rose from 21 feet to hit a dagger that supplied Indiana with its first—and only—lead of the evening.

Haliburton recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, but it was his ice-in-his-veins jumper that set the tone for Game 1.

"We got to stop. Coach trust us in those moments to not call timeouts. [The] guys trust me, and just trying to make a play. Basketball's fun, man. Winning is fun. That's a great win for us," Haliburton said after the game.

The shot stunned the crowd at the Paycom Center and gave the Thunder their first home defeat in the 2025 playoffs.

Pacers Show Resilience Despite Turnovers

The Pacers had 19 turnovers in the first half and were down 94-79 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. But Indiana remained committed to its up-tempo, attacking system, believing their three-point attack and bench depth would eventually catch up.

Pascal Siakam anchored the front line with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Obi Toppin scored 17 points from the bench. Indiana made 18-of-39 beyond the arc, showing that even the best defensive team in the NBA should not ignore their clutch shots from the three-point line.

With OKC being the favorite team to win the championship, several personalities, including Jay-Z, placed their bet on the crowd favorite.

Sports World News reported earlier that the singer bet $1 million on OKC. His money will be tripled if the Thunder wins in exactly five games. This means that even if the OKC wins the NBA finals, but not with a 4-1 record, the billionaire will still lose his money.

Historic Comeback Sets Playoff Record

According to USA Today, the win was the Pacers' fifth 15+-point comeback playoff win in 2025, tying an NBA record for most playoff wins since 1998. It speaks volumes about the team's confidence in head coach Rick Carlisle's system and how it adjusts and performs in high-pressure situations.

Every time they've been pushed to the limit, Indiana has reacted with timely play. Game 1 was no exception.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh from being awarded the 2024–25 NBA MVP, did all he could to deliver a win. He scored 38 points, his 12th 30-point performance of the playoffs and eighth in his previous nine games. Jalen Williams added 17 points, but the Thunder couldn't maintain their double-digit advantage late.

