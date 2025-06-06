Sports

2025 NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton Nails a Game-Winner Against Thunder as Pacers Snag Game 1

Haliburton proves time and time again why he should be the "real" Clutch Player of the Year.

By

Never sleep on the Indiana Pacers.

The underdog Pacers went against the script in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, coming back from being down by 15 points in the fourth quarter to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thrilling 111-110 win courtesy of a Tyrese Haliburton jumper with only 0.3 seconds remaining.

Tyrese Haliburton's Game-Winner Tops Thrilling Rally

2025 NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton Nails a Game-Winner Against Thunder 2025 NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton Nails a Game-Winner Against Thunder

Throughout the whole game, the Pacers struggled in defense as evidenced by their 25 turnovers, but the Eastern Conference Finals champion did not show signs of giving up until the last stretch.

With the clock running out and the game in the balance, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton rose from 21 feet to hit a dagger that supplied Indiana with its first—and only—lead of the evening.

Haliburton recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, but it was his ice-in-his-veins jumper that set the tone for Game 1.

"We got to stop. Coach trust us in those moments to not call timeouts. [The] guys trust me, and just trying to make a play. Basketball's fun, man. Winning is fun. That's a great win for us," Haliburton said after the game.

The shot stunned the crowd at the Paycom Center and gave the Thunder their first home defeat in the 2025 playoffs.

Pacers Show Resilience Despite Turnovers

The Pacers had 19 turnovers in the first half and were down 94-79 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. But Indiana remained committed to its up-tempo, attacking system, believing their three-point attack and bench depth would eventually catch up.

Pascal Siakam anchored the front line with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Obi Toppin scored 17 points from the bench. Indiana made 18-of-39 beyond the arc, showing that even the best defensive team in the NBA should not ignore their clutch shots from the three-point line.

With OKC being the favorite team to win the championship, several personalities, including Jay-Z, placed their bet on the crowd favorite.

Sports World News reported earlier that the singer bet $1 million on OKC. His money will be tripled if the Thunder wins in exactly five games. This means that even if the OKC wins the NBA finals, but not with a 4-1 record, the billionaire will still lose his money.

Historic Comeback Sets Playoff Record

According to USA Today, the win was the Pacers' fifth 15+-point comeback playoff win in 2025, tying an NBA record for most playoff wins since 1998. It speaks volumes about the team's confidence in head coach Rick Carlisle's system and how it adjusts and performs in high-pressure situations.

Every time they've been pushed to the limit, Indiana has reacted with timely play. Game 1 was no exception.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh from being awarded the 2024–25 NBA MVP, did all he could to deliver a win. He scored 38 points, his 12th 30-point performance of the playoffs and eighth in his previous nine games. Jalen Williams added 17 points, but the Thunder couldn't maintain their double-digit advantage late.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Indiana pacers
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hunt

Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison

MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
Musk Endorses Claim That Trump ‘Would Have Lost’ Election Without
Musk Endorses Claim That Trump 'Would Have Lost' Election Without Him: 'Such Ingratitude'
Thomas
Oklahoma Man Being Questioned About Unsolved 2010 Killing Shoots Himself Mid-Interview With Police
First American Pope Leo XIV Slams Trump
Pope Leo XIV Ushers in Era of Cautious Reform as Vatican Faces £66m Deficit
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know