Diddy Nearly Booted From Court Over 'Inappropriate' Gesture: 'One More Move and You're Out!'

Sean "Diddy" Combs was warned Thursday by a federal judge that he could be barred from attending his trial after allegedly making exaggerated gestures toward jurors during testimony in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case.

As per AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Subramanian issued the stern warning during proceedings in Manhattan federal court, telling Diddy's defense attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, that his client had been "nodding vigorously" in a manner that could be interpreted as attempting to influence the jury.

"If it happens again, the court will consider issuing a limiting instruction or even removing Mr. Combs from the courtroom," Subramanian said.

The warning came amid the cross-examination of Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a longtime friend of singer Cassie Ventura.

Bongolan previously testified that Combs physically assaulted her in 2016 by dangling her over a 17-story balcony and throwing her onto patio furniture.

She also claimed Combs threatened her life, telling her, "I'm the devil, and I could kill you."

Under cross-examination, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland sought to undermine Bongolan's credibility, highlighting her continued association with both Ventura and Combs following the alleged assault.

"You're still doing drugs with Cassie on May 31, 2016, right?" Westmoreland asked.

"Yes," Bongolan replied.

Westmoreland also questioned the accuracy of statements Bongolan made in a civil lawsuit and suggested that her former attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, included allegations of sexual assault she later repeated, despite allegedly knowing they were false.

"You knowingly accused Mr. Combs of sexual assault to pursue a lawsuit?" Westmoreland asked.

"It's really hard to commit to the whole sentence," Bongolan responded.

The defense attorney also raised questions about inconsistencies in Bongolan's timeline and injuries, pointing to metadata from a photo that allegedly placed her in New York while Combs was reportedly on the West Coast.

Westmoreland noted that Bongolan never reported the alleged assault to police or sought medical treatment and continued communication with Combs, including asking if "Puff would like a sweatshirt" just two weeks after the alleged incident.

During the redirect, prosecutors pressed Bongolan to reaffirm her account.

"Do you have any doubt that Mr. Combs held you over the balcony?" a prosecutor asked.

"No doubt," Bongolan said.

The trial is set to resume later Thursday with testimony from another alleged victim, identified only as "Jane."

Combs has denied all allegations.

Originally published on Music Times