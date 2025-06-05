GOP Senator Says Colorado Terror Attack 'Isn't the Reason' for Travel Ban Despite Trump Using It As an Example

Senator Markwayne Mullin defended President Donald Trump's newly announced travel ban — which notably does not include Egypt, despite Trump citing a recent terror attack allegedly perpetrated by an Egyptian national as the reason for the ban.

COLLINS: The Boulder attack was part of the reason for Trump's travel ban



MULLIN: I wouldn't say that



COLLINS: *plays clip of Trump saying Boulder is a reason for it*



MULLIN: He didn't specifically say Egypt

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Mullin why Egypt was excluded from new travel restrictions targeting 12 countries, if an Egyptian national was behind the attack that Trump said underscored the necessity of the ban.

"Well we used it as an example of why we need to do this stuff," Mullin said. "But that wasn't why he said he did it. He just used it as an example...that's just fresh on people's minds."

Mullin continued, comparing foreign policy to retail. "You sell what's fast, what is on people's mind at the time," he said. "This is explaining why we're doing it but this isn't the reason why it was done."

"But it's part of the reason," Collins countered.

"I wouldn't say that," said Mullin.

Collins then played a clip of Trump.

"The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas," Trump stated. "We don't want them. "

"He said underscores the reason," Mullins refrained. "He didn't specifically say Egypt."

"So [the travel ban] would not have stopped what happened in Boulder?" Collins clarified.

Mullin deflected, claiming the suspect "probably wouldn't still be in the United States" had Trump been in office for the previous four years, blaming the Biden administration for lax immigration enforcement.

The travel ban, announced via a White House fact sheet on June 4, restricts entry from several majority-Muslim and African countries in what Trump officials say is a renewed focus on national security.

