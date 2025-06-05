Musk Endorses Claim That Trump 'Would Have Lost' Election Without Him: 'Such Ingratitude'

Following days of Elon Musk railing against President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," the billionaire CEO finally took a direct shot at Trump, marking a dramatic escalation in the growing rift between two of the most influential men in American politics.

Musk reposted a screenshot of comments that were seemingly previously visible only to his subscribers on X.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," the screenshots read. The pink star signifying a "super follow," indicates that only the exclusive group of his paid subscribers could see the original tweets. "Such ingratitude," the tweet added.

The repost featured commentary on a screenshot of Musk apparent semi-private comments. "He's not wrong," the X user wrote.

