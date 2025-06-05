U.S. Politics

Musk Endorses Claim That Trump 'Would Have Lost' Election Without Him: 'Such Ingratitude'

By
Musk Endorses Claim That Trump ‘Would Have Lost’ Election Without

Following days of Elon Musk railing against President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," the billionaire CEO finally took a direct shot at Trump, marking a dramatic escalation in the growing rift between two of the most influential men in American politics.

Musk reposted a screenshot of comments that were seemingly previously visible only to his subscribers on X.

Musk Endorses Claim That Trump ‘Would Have Lost’ Election Without

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," the screenshots read. The pink star signifying a "super follow," indicates that only the exclusive group of his paid subscribers could see the original tweets. "Such ingratitude," the tweet added.

The repost featured commentary on a screenshot of Musk apparent semi-private comments. "He's not wrong," the X user wrote.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Elon Musk, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hunt

Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison

Musk Endorses Claim That Trump ‘Would Have Lost’ Election Without
Musk Endorses Claim That Trump 'Would Have Lost' Election Without Him: 'Such Ingratitude'
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas at a rally in September 2024
Bolsonaro 'Never' Discussed Coup Plot, Ally Tells Brazil Court
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for Afghans
Libertarian Party Tells Trump to 'Stop Blocking the MAGA Agenda' as They Pile Onto Musk Calling Out Deficit Problem
Thomas
Oklahoma Man Being Questioned About Unsolved 2010 Killing Shoots Himself Mid-Interview With Police
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know