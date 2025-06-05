Headlines

Michelle Obama Pushed Back on Daughter Malia Dropping Their Last Name For Her Film Project: 'They Want to Be Their Own People'

By
Barack Obama’s 'Next Up' Joke About Michelle After Marian Robinson’s
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michelle Obama said she initially pushed back when her daughter Malia decided to drop the "Obama" surname for her film work, but ultimately understood it as part of growing up and claiming her own identity.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, Malia and Sasha Obama have steadily stepped out of the political spotlight and into adulthood. Malia, now a writer and director, recently released a short film under the name Malia Ann—using her middle name instead of the high-profile family surname, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

"Our daughters [Malia and Sasha] are 25 and 23. They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away ... [where] you're trying to distinguish yourself," Michelle Obama said during an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast.

She recalled reminding Malia that dropping "Obama" wouldn't make her anonymous. "They're still going to know you're Malia Obama," she told her daughter. But she came to respect the decision, acknowledging that both daughters want to "be their own people" and step outside their parents' public legacy.

Michelle's comments offer a candid glimpse into the challenges of parenting in the public eye—especially as the children of famous figures try to carve out space for themselves. Malia's choice to use "Malia Ann" is now being seen not as a rejection of her family name, but as a personal and professional step toward independence.

Originally published on Enstarz

Tags
Michelle Obama, Obama, White House
© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Hunt

Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison

Musk Endorses Claim That Trump ‘Would Have Lost’ Election Without
Musk Endorses Claim That Trump 'Would Have Lost' Election Without Him: 'Such Ingratitude'
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas at a rally in September 2024
Bolsonaro 'Never' Discussed Coup Plot, Ally Tells Brazil Court
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for Afghans
Libertarian Party Tells Trump to 'Stop Blocking the MAGA Agenda' as They Pile Onto Musk Calling Out Deficit Problem
Thomas
Oklahoma Man Being Questioned About Unsolved 2010 Killing Shoots Himself Mid-Interview With Police
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know