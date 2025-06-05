Elon Musk Insists He Was 'Never Shown' Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' After Trump Claimed He Had 'No Problem With It'

Elon Musk shot back at President Donald Trump's claim that the billionaire CEO was familiar with the "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act and had "no problem with it."

Trump emphasized his disappointment with Musk. "Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody... He had no problem with it," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I'm very disappointed in Elon, I've helped Elon a lot."

🚨TRUMP: "I'm very disappointed with Elon. I've helped him a lot. He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem & he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate" pic.twitter.com/aeCcmCAODQ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 5, 2025

The president went on to claim that Musk only turned against the bill after provisions that would cut back on electric vehicle (EV) mandates were added — a move that could negatively impact Tesla, Musk's EV company. "We want to have cars of all types," Trump said, defending the bill's flexibility for gasoline, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

But Musk was quick to contradict Trump. "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" Musk insisted on X.

The public contradiction marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Musk and GOP leadership, particularly as House Republicans continue to face pressure from both Trump and Musk — two titans of influence and ego with diverging agendas.

Musk has fiercely criticized the legislation in recent days, calling it a "disgusting abomination" and using his massive social media platform to rally opposition. His super PAC, America PAC, spent tens of millions backing Republican candidates last cycle, most of whom voted for the bill Musk now opposes.

For now, Musk has refrained from criticizing Trump himself, focusing his ire on congress and the national debt — a careful distinction that Trump is monitoring closely. "He hasn't said bad about me personally," Trump said. "But I'm sure that will be next."

Originally published on Latin Times