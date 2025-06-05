U.S. Politics

Republican Lawmaker Insists His Party is 'Stuck' Trying to Pass Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Despite Being Against Raising the Deficit

"It is not a perfect world," Rep. Pete Sessions condeded

Texas Rep. Pete Sessions said Republicans are "stuck" trying to pass President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" even though many in the party oppose increasing the national deficit.

Republican lawmakers are pushing forward a sweeping reconciliation package backed by Trump, despite internal disagreements over its fiscal implications. The bill, touted by Trump as a major legislative win, has faced resistance from some GOP members who warn that it could balloon the federal deficit.

Still, the party has largely rallied behind it due to Trump's continued influence over the Republican base and leadership.

During an appearance on CNN, Sessions was pressed on the bill's merits and struggled to defend the legislation's contents. He admitted that it wasn't ideal for deficit-conscious Republicans, saying "it is not a perfect world" and that the GOP is navigating pressure to support Trump's priorities.

The Texas congressman conceded that the legislation contains "spending items" he wouldn't typically back but insisted it was a compromise his party felt obligated to pursue.

"It's going to go through the Senate and we're going to find out what the Senate wants to do and then we're going to take the final vote," Sessions said. "I don't want to have any deficit spending, but what I'm trying to suggest to you is that we're stuck in a paradigm where we have to pass this ourselves."

The bill's path forward remains uncertain as Republicans try to balance loyalty to Trump with concerns about spending. Sessions' remarks have added to the perception that Trump continues to steer the GOP's agenda—even when it clashes with the party's core messaging.

