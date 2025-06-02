Thousands Protest In Afghanistan To Support Gaza

Thousands of Afghans protested across the country on Friday against the Israeli bombardment in Gaza, responding to a nationwide call by the Taliban authorities.

Large crowds gathered in several cities after Friday prayers waving Palestinian flags and burning pictures of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are out in support with Gaza. And to show the world that Gaza is not alone, we are standing with them. Wherever Muslims are oppressed, we strongly defend them and condemn it," said 28-year-old Jannat, who goes by one name, in the capital Kabul.

Negotiations to end nearly 20 months of war have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough, with Israel resuming operations in Gaza in March, ending a six-week truce.

Israel has in recent days partially eased a total aid blockade on the Palestinian territory that it imposed on March 2.

The blockade led to severe shortages of food and medicine with the United Nations warning that "100 percent" of Gazans are at risk of famine.

Taliban Prime Minister Hassan Akhund condemned on Friday Israel's actions in Gaza, labelling them a "genocide" and expressing growing concern over the escalating violence against Palestinian civilians.

"The situation continues to deteriorate daily, in blatant violation of fundamental humanitarian principles," he said in a statement.

The Taliban government, which is not internationally recognised, has long maintained vocal support for the Palestinian cause and regularly condemns Israeli actions in the occupied territories.