ICE Promotes Hotline for Reporting 'Suspicious Criminal Activity' With Video Of Migrant Arrest

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is publicly encouraging citizens to report undocumented immigrants through its tip line, promoting the effort with a video showing agents arresting five men outside a home improvement store in Baltimore. The arrests occurred on May 20 and, according to ICE, were a result of a tip.

The video shows agents exiting unmarked vehicles and detaining individuals in a parking lot. ICE did not confirm the immigration status of the individuals nor provide details about their identities, criminal records, or where they were taken following the arrests

"When you call our Tip Line, we listen," reads the post's caption, inviting users to "watch the action-packed arrest video" and "report suspicious criminal activity: 866-DHS-2-ICE."

The post is part of a broader public campaign to encourage reporting and expand enforcement. Similar arrests have taken place in other states, including California, as La Opinion explains.

The news comes a day after Axios revealed a high-level meeting at ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C. last week in which senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller and Secretary Noem directed officials to ramp up arrests to 3,000 per day. That figure is triple the daily average from the start of Trump's first term and marks what the administration has called the "largest deportation operation in American history."

According to government data, ICE has detained nearly 49,000 people as of May 2025, exceeding congressional funding limits. In Trump's first 100 days, ICE reported 66,000 arrests and 139,000 deportations. The agency says about 75% of those arrested had criminal records.

