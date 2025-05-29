News

S.African Woman Gets Life Term For Selling 6-year-old Daughter

By Hillary ORINDE
The court said Racquel "Kelly" Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter
The court said Racquel "Kelly" Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter AFP

A South African court on Thursday sentenced a woman to life in prison for kidnapping and selling her six-year-old daughter, in a case that horrified the country.

Joshlin Smith went missing in February last year from her home in Saldanha Bay, a fishing town 135 kilometres (85 miles) north of Cape Town, and has never been found.

Her mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, was found guilty of kidnapping and selling the young girl, reportedly for 20,000 rand ($1,100).

Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Smith, 35, and her two co-accused -- a boyfriend and mutual friend -- also be jailed for life for human trafficking.

They were all sentenced to a concurrent 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

"I am also ordering the entry of your names to the child protection register," Erasmus ruled.

"There is nothing that I can find that is redeeming and deserving of a lesser sentence than the harshest I can impose," he said.

Smith was present at the court and sat through the hour-long proceeding with an impassive gaze.

The judge said the mother of three was manipulative and had shown "no indication of remorse" or concern over Joshlin's disappearance.

The verdict drew cheers in the courtroom.

Joshlin's grandmother was also present in court in a white shirt emblazoned with images of the young girl.

Smith was initially a figure of sympathy when her child disappeared, sparking a massive nationwide search operation.

Photos showing Joshlin's striking green eyes, broad smile and brown pigtails flooded the internet.

The case drew national attention, including from a minister who offered a one-million-rand ($54,000) reward for her safe return.

But it took a turn when prosecutors alleged that Smith sold her daughter to a traditional healer, who was interested in her eyes and fair complexion.

The judge did not say in his ruling who the girl was sold to or why.

Witnesses in the trial which began in March included the girl's teacher and a pastor, who said the mother had told him of the planned sale of her child in 2023.

Police said on Thursday they had extended the search beyond South Africa's borders.

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world and the kidnapping of children is on the rise.

There were more than 17,000 kidnappings in South Africa in the 2023/2024 financial year, an 11 percent increase over the previous year, according to police statistics. The data does not specify the ages of the victims.

Racquel "Kelly" Smith was sentenced alongside a boyfriend a mutual friend
Racquel "Kelly" Smith was sentenced alongside a boyfriend a mutual friend AFP
Most Read
Ukraine has been battling Russia's invasion for more than three years

Moscow Claims Ukraine Trying To 'Disrupt' Peace Talks After Russia Launches Massive Aerial Assault

US President Donald Trump (C) has expressed frustration at both Russia's Vladmir Putin (R) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky (L) for not yet striking a deal to end the war
Kremlin Rebuffs Zelensky's Call For Meeting With Trump, Putin
The court said Racquel "Kelly" Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter
S.African Woman Gets Life Term For Selling 6-year-old Daughter
Australian energy company Woodside Woodside is one of the world's largest producers of liquified natural gas
Australia Approves 40-year Extension For Contentious Gas Plant
Argentina's Javier Milei and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
RFK Jr. and Argentina's Milei Announce Launch of WHO Alternative 'Free From Totalitarian Impulses, Corruption, and Political Control'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know