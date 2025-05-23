U.S. Politics

Hitman Disguised As Nurse Enters Tijuana Hospital To Kill Woman Who Had Been Targeted The Day Before

A suspect wearing scrubs was detained by Mexican forces

By
Tijuana
The hospital in Tijuana

A hitman disguised himself as a nurse to enter a Tijuana hospital and kill a woman, local outlets reported.

Video footage from a hospital hallway shows a man wearing a surgical mask entering a room and firing before running away.

The woman in question had been admitted to the hospital for a check-up as she had been shot outside a convenience store the day before, leading to speculation that the man sought to finish her off at Tijuana's General Hospital.

Witnesses saw a man approach the woman outside the store and shot her in the abdomen and arm after she ignored him, according to Border Report.

The woman in question, 39-year-old Wendy Lizeth Martinez Quezada, died at the scene. Law enforcement later confirmed the detention of a suspect who was wearing scrubs.

"Hospital authorities confirmed to the Health Secretariat that special security personnel has been placed in the urgency wing. The reception and care of patient continues," said Baja California's Health Secretariat in a statement. The outlet noted that witnesses saw National Guard soldiers patrolling the emergency room but didn't do anything to stop the killer.

Investigators told local media they have yet to find a motive for the killing. Martinez Quezada was described as a single mother who cleaned houses for a living.

Originally published on Latin Times

