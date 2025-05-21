U.S.

Jill Biden and Top Advisers Were 'In Charge' of the Country as Biden's 'Decline' Impacted His 'Ability to Do the Job,' Journalists Claim

By
Joe Biden
Two well-known journalists who recently wrote a book chronicling President Joe Biden's mental and physical decline during his presidency have revealed which members of Biden's inner circle they believe were actually managing presidential duties.

CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson promoted their book, Original Sin, during a Wednesday morning appearance on Morning Joe with host Joe Scarborough.

"By the end of 2023, I think it becomes clear that there is a bigger issue than just him struggling in ways beyond a normal principal, and that there's actually a decline and in his ability to do the job," said Thompson. "And I think there is a point when loyalty — there's always a tension between loyal to the principle and loyalty to the larger institution — and I think it was at that point that there was that tension. And I think they chose loyalty to the principal."

"And who is they?" Scarborough asked. "Who is the who in this conspiracy, the inner circle?"

"The people in charge were [top Biden advisers] Mike Donilon, Steve Riccheti, Bruce Reed, Anthony Bernal, the first lady's chief of staff, the first lady, and Annie Tomasini," Thompson alleged. "Those are the people that saw him the most and that had the most control over what he was doing and his day-to-day."

"I think everybody would agree that we all saw him aging in 2019, 2020," Tapper later added. He then talked about how the 46th President didn't appear to recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser, a revelation made in the book written by Tapper and Thompson. This occurred a month before Clooney wrote an op-ed in The New York Times advocating for a new Democratic nominee.

