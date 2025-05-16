South African Refugee Blasted After Revealing His 'Left Behind' a 5-Bedroom House: 'Bro Just Ran Away From His Mortgage'

A South African refugee who recently arrived in the U.S. under a fast-tracked Trump-era program is facing backlash online after saying he left behind a five-bedroom home—prompting critics to accuse him of fleeing financial obligations rather than political persecution.

Charl Kleinhaus, 46, is one of 59 white South Africans that was granted refugee status in May through a controversial Trump administration initiative, according to the BBC.

The policy has been condemned by South African officials and human rights groups, who argue there is no systemic persecution of white farmers. Nonetheless, the administration has promoted the program as a way to "protect" this minority group, a stance supported by far-right figures.

Speaking to the BBC from a budget hotel in Buffalo, New York, Kleinhaus claimed he fled after receiving threats and said he left behind his property, car, pets and even his mother.

"I had to leave a five bedroom house, my car behind, my dogs behind, my mother behind," Kleinhaus said, which quickly drew backlash online after users interpreted as a sign of ease.

"Bro just ran away from his mortgage," one TikToker commented. Another added that a "5 bedroom house and refugee shouldn't be in the same sentence."

"He had nothing to do with apartheid but had a 5 bedroom house and he's a refugee now?? This math ain't mathing," one user commented.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has faced scrutiny over how white South Africans like Kleinhaus were vetted, particularly after antisemitic social media posts surfaced from his account. Meanwhile, Kleinhaus claims the posts were shared under duress and do not reflect his true beliefs.

Originally published on Latin Times