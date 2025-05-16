World

South African Refugee Blasted After Revealing His 'Left Behind' a 5-Bedroom House: 'Bro Just Ran Away From His Mortgage'

"5 bedroom house and refugee shouldn't be in the same sentence," one user commented.

By
Charl Kleinhaus
Charl Kleinhaus, 46, is one of 59 white South Africans that was granted refugee status in May through a controversial Trump administration initiative.

A South African refugee who recently arrived in the U.S. under a fast-tracked Trump-era program is facing backlash online after saying he left behind a five-bedroom home—prompting critics to accuse him of fleeing financial obligations rather than political persecution.

Charl Kleinhaus, 46, is one of 59 white South Africans that was granted refugee status in May through a controversial Trump administration initiative, according to the BBC.

The policy has been condemned by South African officials and human rights groups, who argue there is no systemic persecution of white farmers. Nonetheless, the administration has promoted the program as a way to "protect" this minority group, a stance supported by far-right figures.

Speaking to the BBC from a budget hotel in Buffalo, New York, Kleinhaus claimed he fled after receiving threats and said he left behind his property, car, pets and even his mother.

"I had to leave a five bedroom house, my car behind, my dogs behind, my mother behind," Kleinhaus said, which quickly drew backlash online after users interpreted as a sign of ease.

"Bro just ran away from his mortgage," one TikToker commented. Another added that a "5 bedroom house and refugee shouldn't be in the same sentence."

@bbcnews

South African Charl Kleinhaus defends his new US refugee status in a BBC interview, saying he fled his Mpumalanga farm after death threats. #Refugee #SouthAfrica #USRefugee #Afrikaner #DonaldTrump #BBCNews

♬ original sound - BBC News - BBC News

"He had nothing to do with apartheid but had a 5 bedroom house and he's a refugee now?? This math ain't mathing," one user commented.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has faced scrutiny over how white South Africans like Kleinhaus were vetted, particularly after antisemitic social media posts surfaced from his account. Meanwhile, Kleinhaus claims the posts were shared under duress and do not reflect his true beliefs.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
South Africa, Refugees, Social media, Viral, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Valeria Marquez IG Post
Valeria Marquez Photos: TikTok Star Executed Live On Camera Amid Mexico's Femicide Crisis
US President Donald Trump is heading to a turbulent Middle East
Trump's Approval Rating Climbs On Improving Optimism Over Economy, Immigration, Trade War
fossil
Mysterious Three-Eyed Sea Creature From 506 Million Years Ago Baffles Scientists
Clergy described Pope Leo XIV as kind and humble
Elon Musk Reposts Pope's Suggestion That Vatican Can Host Global Talks For 'Enemy' Nations
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know