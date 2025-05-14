Mexican Secretary Of Culture Slams MrBeast For Filming In Forbidden Areas Of Ancient Ruins

Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Mexico's Secretary of Culture, is preparing sanctions against popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson for his video exploring various Mexican archeology sites. Titled "I Survived 100 Hours In An Ancient Temple," it showcases the YouTuber exploring restricted areas of renowned archaeological sites such as Calakmul and Chichén Itzá.

The problem? He showed forbidden sites.

In the video, MrBeast is seen accessing and filming inside parts of the Calakmul archaeological zone in Campeche and the iconic Temple of Kukulcán in Chichén Itzá, Yucatán. Both areas are designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and portions of these ruins are strictly off-limits to the general public due to preservation efforts. The Institute of National Anthropology and History (INAH) confirmed that MrBeast's team obtained formal permissions through the federal Secretariat of Tourism and state governments.

However, the video's portrayal of access to off-limits areas, including the substructure of Calakmul's Edificio II and the interior of Chichén Itzá's Temple of Kukulcán, has sparked public outrage. In the video, MrBeast expresses astonishment, stating, "I can't believe the government let us do this," while showcasing areas he claimed were typically restricted to the public.

Curiel de Icaza stated that "this type of content undermines the importance and sacredness of our archaeological heritage" and announced that "appropriate sanctions" would be pursued. Curiel de Icaza also requested a detailed report from INAH Director Diego Prieto to assess the situation.

INAH responded by clarifying that certain scenes in the video were dramatized for entertainment and did not reflect actual events. For instance, the institute stated that MrBeast did not spend the night at the archaeological sites, and the drone footage inside the Temple of Kukulcán was achieved through post-production editing.

"Mr. Donaldson and his production team were never authorized to spend the night at the site, nor were they allowed to enter the inner sanctum of the Temple of Kukulcán," the INAH statement read. "Certain shots, including drone footage and interior scenes, were created through digital effects and editing."

Despite these clarifications, INAH acknowledged that the video's presentation could mislead viewers regarding access protocols to these heritage sites. In the video, Donaldson states that "nobody gets to go where we're going" in places that INAH says are accessible to the public.

MrBeast, known for his viral challenges and lavish prizes, has not publicly addressed the backlash from Mexican officials, and the video remains up on his YouTube channel, sporting over 50 million views.

