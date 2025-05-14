Trump Boosts Comparisons of Qatar's Luxury Plane Gift to the Statue of Liberty

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to accept a $400 million Boeing 747 from Qatar, likening the luxury jet to the Statue of Liberty as critics from both parties question the legality and optics of the gift.

Trump has faced mounting scrutiny since it was revealed that the Qatari government offered to donate a plane to the U.S. government. Some officials allege the move may violate the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval.

In response to the backlash, Trump reshared a Truth Social post drawing comparisons between the Qatar jet and France's 19th-century gift of the Statue of Liberty.

"What about the Statue of Liberty which was gifted from France in 1886? Be truthful, it is ONLY because it is President Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump that you are spewing your idiocy!" the user declared.

Trump also reposted another post of an AI-generated photo of the Statue of Liberty with a sign around its neck reading, "Gift from a foreign nation."

Speaking during a trip to the Middle East, Trump told Fox News that America deserves a plane as "impressive" as those used by regional leaders. He argued the Qatari jet would serve as a cost-saving measure while the Air Force awaits delayed Boeing deliveries of the next Air Force One.

"Only a FOOL would not accept this gift," he posted on Truth Social, emphasizing it would be used temporarily and eventually donated to his future presidential library.

"It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive," the president wrote. "Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Originally published on Latin Times