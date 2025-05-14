U.S. Politics

Trump Boosts Comparisons of Qatar's Luxury Plane Gift to the Statue of Liberty

"It is ONLY because it is President Donald J. Trump that you are spewing your idiocy!" a post reshared by the president read.

By
Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Lower Prescription Drug Prices
President Donald Trump is defending his decision to accept a $400 million plane from Qatar, boosting claims likening the luxury jet to the Statue of Liberty.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to accept a $400 million Boeing 747 from Qatar, likening the luxury jet to the Statue of Liberty as critics from both parties question the legality and optics of the gift.

Trump has faced mounting scrutiny since it was revealed that the Qatari government offered to donate a plane to the U.S. government. Some officials allege the move may violate the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval.

In response to the backlash, Trump reshared a Truth Social post drawing comparisons between the Qatar jet and France's 19th-century gift of the Statue of Liberty.

"What about the Statue of Liberty which was gifted from France in 1886? Be truthful, it is ONLY because it is President Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump that you are spewing your idiocy!" the user declared.

Trump also reposted another post of an AI-generated photo of the Statue of Liberty with a sign around its neck reading, "Gift from a foreign nation."

Donald Trump statue of liberty

Speaking during a trip to the Middle East, Trump told Fox News that America deserves a plane as "impressive" as those used by regional leaders. He argued the Qatari jet would serve as a cost-saving measure while the Air Force awaits delayed Boeing deliveries of the next Air Force One.

"Only a FOOL would not accept this gift," he posted on Truth Social, emphasizing it would be used temporarily and eventually donated to his future presidential library.

"It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive," the president wrote. "Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This big savings will be spent, instead, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Qatar, Luxury, Air Force One

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump

Trump Departs Saudi Arabia After GCC Summit, Historic Syria Meeting, And Gaza Talks

Police Car
16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head By Arguing Teenagers
Police
Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says
The ICC has been asked to reconsider Israel's appeal
Israel Urges ICC To Drop Arrest Warrants Against PM
Sorrells
Texas Mom Who Smiled For Mugshot After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Son's Teen Friend Learns Fate
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know