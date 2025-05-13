Halle Bailey Granted Restraining Order Against Ex DDG Amid Allegations Of Abuse

Actress and singer Halle Bailey has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), following a series of alleged incidents involving abuse and harassment.

The order, issued on May 13 in Los Angeles, comes after Bailey—who shares a 17-month-old son named Halo with DDG—described a violent altercation that occurred in January. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Bailey alleged that DDG slammed her face into the steering wheel of a car during an argument, leaving her with a chipped tooth and bruises on her arm. The filing includes photos of the injuries.

"I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain," Bailey wrote in the court filing. "Darryl lacks an understanding of how his actions impact Halo. He is often verbally abusive towards me in front of Halo."

Bailey outlined additional alleged incidents, including a March episode in which she claims DDG entered her home without permission while she was away. She said he later sent her a "threatening text," locked her out of the house, and threw her phone out of his car window.

In the restraining order request, Bailey also noted that DDG frequently disparages her to his large following on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, resulting in online harassment. "I have done everything possible to avoid going to Court," she wrote. "I have tried to placate Darryl by providing him access to Halo, even though he is not with Halo and often leaves Halo with his Mother. I have facilitated his visits, no matter where I am and often last minute. I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this."

In March, DDG publicly accused Bailey of restricting his access to their child. "I just don't want it to come to the point where he's like, 'Alright, my pops not around,'" he said during a livestream on his YouTube channel. "That's my main thing. I was more frustrated and annoyed than anything."

This public statement contrasted with DDG's earlier comments following their split in October, when he characterized the breakup as mutual and amicable. "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote at the time. "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other."

In the months since their separation, Bailey has spoken openly about prioritizing her mental health and self-worth, particularly as a mother. "This new chapter in my life is just all about self-love and giving all that love that I pour out of myself back into myself," she told E! News in October.

"My son, for example, I want to make sure I'm fully there for him. I think it's really essential to our self-worth," she added.

Bailey, 25, also reflected on the joys of motherhood, saying, "The best part of motherhood is knowing that you are being loved unconditionally by this beautiful being that you were given. And he is a reminder to continue to love yourself, and that you're important and special because of how much he needs you."