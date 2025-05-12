Man Insists Stabbing That Left His Mother Dead Was To 'Prevent A Global War': Police

A Houston man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his mother to death and seriously injuring his father on Mother's Day, telling police the killing was motivated by a disturbing dream of impending "global war."

Bao Dinh, 36, claimed he was compelled by a vivid dream to kill his parents in order to "prevent a massive global war," KTRK reported. Authorities say Dinh began the attack by striking his father multiple times with a dumbbell before stabbing him. When his father cried out for help, Dinh reportedly turned on his mother at the bottom of the stairs, fatally stabbing her.

The attack occurred at the family's home in northwest Houston. Dinh's mother was transported to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries around 6 a.m. His father survived the attack and is recovering.

Dinh did not appear in court on Sunday, but a judge described him as a public safety threat and set bond at $1.5 million.

Court records and police scanner traffic indicate first responders believed Dinh was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald