Trump Announces Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan After US-Mediated Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan in a post on his Truth Social platform early Saturday, following an intense period of military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar said both countries have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect.

In a post on X, Dar, who is also Pakistan deputy prime minister, said: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

The announcement comes after a surge in cross-border violence that began early Saturday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the country launched retaliatory strikes against India targeting military infrastructure used by New Delhi in earlier attacks, calling it "a powerful and well-coordinated response."

According to Pakistan's military, the operation was launched in retaliation for Indian missile strikes on key bases, including one near Islamabad. Hours later, explosions were reported in Srinagar and Jammu, both in Indian-administered Kashmir. The cause of the blasts remains unclear.

Sharif said Pakistan's military response, dubbed "Operation Banyan al-Marsous," was initiated to avenge what he described as Indian "missile and drone attacks on Pakistan, targeting Noor Khan Airbase and other locations early this morning, killing innocent civilians."

The confrontation marked one of the most intense military escalations between India and Pakistan in recent decades, with tensions continuing to rise in recent weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had offered Washington's support in mediating the conflict, having spoken separately with foreign ministers from both countries.