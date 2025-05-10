Kim Jong Un Defends North Korea's Role In Russia-Ukraine War, Citing Support For 'Brother Nation'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has defended his country's direct involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He described it as a justified act of solidarity with a "brother nation," according to a report published Saturday by state-run outlet KCNA.

"Our participation in the conflict was just, and it falls within the sovereign rights of our Republic," Kim said, according to KCNA. "I consider all the brave soldiers who participated in the Kursk operation to be heroes and the highest representatives of the nation's honor," he added.

In April, Pyongyang officially confirmed for the first time that it had deployed troops to support Russia's war efforts, following direct orders from Kim.

According to multiple reports, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers, along with weapons, were sent to assist Russian forces—a move reflecting the deepening military cooperation between the two countries under a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024.

In exchange for military support, South Korean officials believe North Korea has received technical aid for its satellite program, as well as drones and anti-aircraft missile technology from Russia.

KCNA reported that North Korean forces participated in reclaiming Russian territory previously held by Ukrainian troops, specifically referencing the battle to liberate the Kursk region. The report framed the operation as a symbol of the "highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship" between the two nations.

Kim also warned that Pyongyang would not hesitate to authorize military action should the United States continue what he described as provocations against Russia.

Meanwhile, Kim made a rare public appearance with his daughter at the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday to mark Russia's Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

North Korea "will consolidate and develop the long tradition of the DPRK-Russia relations, the noble ideological foundation and the invincible alliance," Kim said, according to KCNA.