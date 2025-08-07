Former Top Georgia Official Leaves GOP To Become a Democrat: 'My Political Heart Changed'

A former top Republican official in Georgia announced he is leaving the GOP to join the Democratic party.

In an op-ed in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said his "journey to becoming a Democrat started well before Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election" in the state.

He singled out different policy issues as influential in his decision, criticizing the party on issues like health care, Medicaid, gun safety and immigration. He added that President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" will leave Medicaid "in shambles."

The announcement does not come as a surprise, considering he spoke at the Democratic National Convention almost a year ago, voicing his support for Kamala Harris. He also campaigned for the then-candidate.

Duncan also pushed back against Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election in the state while he was in office between 2019 and 2023.

He did not run for reelection after leaving office but that might not be the end of his political career, saying people across the political spectrum have encouraged him to run. "I certainly haven't made any decisions yet, but I'll certainly continue to field those calls," Duncan said.

Duncan was expelled from the Republican party earlier in 2025 over his alleged disloyalty, citing his endorsements on former President Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris,.

His defection contrasts with recent defections from Democrats to the Republican party, especially in Florida. In January Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras said she would do so as the last election "was a clear and resounding message from voters that our country needed a strong leader." "President Trump's leadership transcends all levels of government," she added.

State Reps. Hillary Cassel and Susan Valdes also crossed the aisle in December. The former did so citing concerns including the party's position on the Israel-Hamas war. Cassel, a "proud Jewish woman," expressed frustration with the Democratic Party's "failure to unequivocally support Israel" and its tolerance of "extreme progressive voices" she believes justify or condone terrorism. "I can no longer remain in a party that doesn't represent my values," she said.

Originally published on Latin Times