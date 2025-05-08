World

Trump Looks Forward To 'Meaningful' Meeting With New Pope Leo XIV

Donald Trump congratulated Pope Leo on becoming the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

President Donald Trump called it an "honor" for the United States after Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost became the first American appointed to lead the Catholic Church, adding that he looks forward to a "meaningful" meeting.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post shared moments after the Conclave announced the news on Thursday.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Trump's message comes just days after he sparked controversy by sharing an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on Truth Social. Catholic leaders across the nation condemned the post and urged him to apologize, a step he has yet to take.

